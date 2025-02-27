San Diego Wave FC Unveils New 2025 Altamar Jersey

February 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC today introduced "Altamar," the Club's new secondary kit for the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season. The uniform stands out in shades of blue with pink accents, featuring a bevy of special details designed to highlight and embody the Club's spirit - because underneath every Wave, an unstoppable energy runs deep. The Altamar Kit joins Wave FC's first-ever custom kit, Del Sol, as another unique nod to America's Finest City.

Photo and video assets can be found here (Credit: San Diego Wave FC) The Altamar Kit features the dynamic combination of deep ocean blues and tide like teals. The Club, a force of nature, rises together from the ocean's depths to lift San Diego to untold heights. The 2025 collection marks the return of the best-selling Del Sol Kit, alongside the debut of the all-new bold secondary kit, prematch top, and goalkeeper kit.

Serving as the Club's official jersey sponsor and founding partner, Kaiser Permanente, is featured on the front of the 2025 jersey collection for the fourth-straight season. Dexcom, also a returning founding partner of the Club, will be placed on the right jersey sleeve for the second season. Additionally, the Club's pride mark is highlighted with Makes Waves on the lower left corner of the kit, adorning the jersey.

The Altamar Kit, alongside Del Sol and the 2025 jersey collection, is now available for purchase at San Diego Wave's Online Team Store. Authentic (women's only) and replica jerseys are available for fans to purchase this season.

Tonight, the Club will host the 2025 Jersey Launch Party at Beach House which will feature a Wave FC Fashion Show, exclusive giveaways, live entertainment, and the opportunity to meet the team. The free-to-attend event will take place from 4-7 p.m. PT and fans can RSVP here.

Fans will get the first chance to purchase the entire 2025 jersey collection and additional all-new merchandise.

