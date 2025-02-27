Washington Spirit Makes Waves with New 2025 Kits

February 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has introduced its innovative new 'Shockwave' kit, designed by Nike, which will be worn throughout the 2025 season. This kit accompanies the 'Blackout' kit that was revealed in 2024. Its name reflects the vision of club owner Michele Kang and the team's mission to shake foundations, shatter expectations, and ignite passion in the District.

The 'Shockwave' kit's bright color is emblematic of the energy of the crowd and amplifying the power of the cheers of the club's supporters. These supporters have made 'Rowdy Audi' the place to be in DC, packing the stadium for three sellouts in 2024 and propelling their team to its best regular season in club history. The 'Shockwave' kit embodies the Spirit's position as a disruptor and our players as stadium-shakers, noisemakers, and record-breakers.

The most notable feature of the new 'Shockwave' kit is the addition of two new shades of green: Spirit Green and Green Strike. The Spirit collaborated closely with Nike to create the unique Spirit Green, named after the club and first worn by this season's team. This new color enhances the vibrant yellow kit and reinforces the Spirit brand's reputation for innovation.

"As a club, we embrace innovative thinking and are willing to do things differently," said Cathy Jerome, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Spirit. "The 'Shockwave' kits symbolize this approach and reflect the positive energy and innovation we aim to embody as an organization, both on and off the pitch."

This season's new kit introduces an updated version of last year's 'Spotlight' kit. It features a solid yellow base, replacing the gradient from 2024, and incorporates Spirit Green and Green Strike in the sleeve and collar trim. While last season's CVS Health partner logo and kit numbers were in black, the new 'Shockwave' kit now prominently displays the Spirit Green.

"The new Shockwave kit combines the same vibrant yellow with a new Spirit Green to create a kit that truly represents the personality of this team," said third-year defender Paige Metayer. "We're excited to wear them for the first time next week when we start our journey of bringing another trophy home to DC!"

Starting today, fans can buy their very own authentic, replica and goalkeeper kits at the Spirit Shop. For the first time, fans can now purchase authentic versions of all the new kits at the NWSL Shop. This year, the replica kits will feature an embroidered crest and will be available in an inclusive size range: XS to 2XL for women's cuts and S to 3XL for men's cuts.

Fans can secure their spot to catch the Spirit by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members here. Individual tickets to all Spirit home matches, including the team's Home Opener on Saturday, March 22, are available here. The Spirit will take the field in 2025 and look to build on this year's second-place finish in the NWSL. Behind stellar performances from the side's star players and rookie phenoms, the Spirit set new single season club marks on the pitch in wins (18, also a league record), points (56) and goals (51) in front of record attendances at Audi Field in 2024.

