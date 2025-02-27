Houston Dash Celebrate New Era with Go Beyond Campaign

February 27, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash launched the "Go Beyond" campaign today in conjunction with the release of the Cosmic Storm kit. The campaign celebrates a new era for the organization, which enters the 2025 season under new leadership. The Go Beyond mantra will celebrate the achievements of the players, staff and fans who exceed expectations and inspire positive change.

The Cosmic Storm kit introduces a new color palette resembling a galactic scape of dark purple with swirls of candy fuchsia. The kit channels the chaotic energy needed to spark a cosmic storm and the rise of a new star. The jersey features the secondary team crest and serves as a mission patch to mark the ambitions and sequence for the upcoming season. The jocktag depicts a gesture universally linked to the city, known locally as throwing up the "H." The gesture is a proud symbol for Houstonians that also represents the city's spirit, unity and pride.

The team collaborated with a four-time WNBA Champion and three-time WNBA MVP with the Houston Comets, Sheryl Swoopes, on a campaign video that that celebrates a new beginning as the team strives to "Go Beyond" expectations. The campaign champions a brighter future that is sparked by the past and fueled by what's to come in the 2025 season and beyond.

The team will amplify the Go Beyond campaign across its social media platforms, website and additional fan communication throughout the season. The organization will also expand paid media placements to reach new audiences throughout the year. Fans will also experience the campaign at Shell Energy Stadium this season through match graphics and campaign-specific merchandise available at the Team Store.

Dash fans can now purchase the Cosmic Storm kit on shop.HoustonDash.com, NWSLShop.com and at the Team Store at Shell Energy Stadium later today starting at 11 a.m. CT. Fans can also purchase the newly released goalkeeper jersey for the 2025 season.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center remains prominently featured on the team kit for the sixth consecutive season. MD Anderson's sole mission is to end cancer around the world and has been a cornerstone of the local community for more than half a century. The institution expanded its affiliation with the organization in 2020 as a jersey partner for the Dash, a first of its kind sponsorship in the National Women's Soccer League. Both organizations collaborate with fans, partners and the entire community to educate and unite in the effort of Making Cancer History©.

Magellan Corporation's logo will adorn the right sleeve for a third consecutive season, showcasing their commitment to gender equality and community initiatives. The distributor of specialty steels and metallurgical products has a long-standing history of supporting charitable, civic and athletic organizations.

Shell Energy enters its fourth consecutive season as the power behind the Houston Dash and will be featured on the back of the Cosmic Storm kit. Shell Energy is dedicated to fueling progress on and off the field and in 2023 expanded its relationship with the organization by securing the naming rights to Houston's home stadium.

The Dash open the 2025 season, powered by Shell Energy, on Friday, March 14, when they host Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit at Shell Energy Stadium. Tickets for the match start at $17 and are available.

