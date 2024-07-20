Seattle Reign FC Open Summer Cup with 2-1 Win Over Utah

July 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - In the first match of the NWSL x LIGA MX Summer Cup, the Reign earned a 2-1 win over the Utah Royals. In a physical battle featuring a lineup with nine changes from the last match, the Reign earned the lead twice in the match and saw three club debuts on the night.

In the first half, Seattle started off with the majority of possession, stringing together passes while adjusting to a new lineup. Forward McKenzie Weinert took the first shot of the match in the fourth minute, nearly flicking the ball on frame.

Weinert continued to push the Reign's attack forward and put pressure on Utah. In the 41st minute, her hard work paid off as she got into the box and was fouled, drawing a penalty kick for the Reign.

Midfielder Olivia Athens stepped up to take the kick and hammered home her shot to the lower right side of the goal, avoiding the hands of Utah goalkeeper Cristina Roque to put the Reign up a goal in front of a home crowd at Lumen Field.

In stoppage time of the first half, Utah struck back. After an attempted shot deflected off a Reign player, forward Cameron Tucker tucked the ball into the back of the net to level the score. Just before halftime, Reign defender Ryanne Brown sustained an injury and was forced to exit the field.

As the second half of the match began, the physicality escalated, both teams desperate to find a game winner. The Reign utilized a series of substitutions throughout the half, bringing new energy to the game. Among those substitutions was midfielder Sam Meza, who made her NWSL debut when she came onto the pitch in the 57th minute.

Seattle found the all-important game winning goal in the 77th minute of the match on a headed goal from Sofia Huerta. Forward Tziarra King carried the ball down the left side of the field before using her skill on the ball to beat a Utah defender and serve a cross to the backside of the goal, where Huerta used her head to tuck the game away.

To cap off the night, the 90th minute saw recently signed U-18 player Ainsley McCammon sub onto the field, officially becoming the youngest player to ever play for the Reign.

KEY TAKEWAYS:

DAY OF DEBUTS: Tonight's NWSL x LIGA MX Summer Cup opening match against Utah Royals FC featured three debuts. Defender Julia Lester started in the match to make her Reign FC debut. First-year midfielder Sam Meza, who was drafted by the Reign as the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft, made her professional debut tonight when she subbed into the match in the 57th minute. After signing her first professional contract today as the youngest player in club history, midfielder Ainsley McCammon made her debut in the 90th minute.

UNBEATEN IN FIVE: Seattle Reign FC extended its unbeaten streak to five games (1W, 4D) across all competitions. The streak started on June 16, following a 0-0 draw against Portland Thorns FC.

OLIVIA ATHENS: Midfielder Olivia Athens converted a penalty kick in the 43rd minute to give the Reign a 1-0 lead. Athens finished the match with one shot and four duels won.

The goal marks Athens' first of the year and third of her NWSL career since entering the league in 2022. Athens has scored in the regular season (2022), Challenge Cup (2023) and Summer Cup (2024).

SOFIA HUERTA: Defender Sofia Huerta entered the match at the start of the second half and scored the game-winning goal in the 77th minute off a cross from forward Tziarra King. The headed goal marks Huerta's first since 2018 across all competitions.

Huerta has scored in four NWSL competitions now - regular season, Challenge Cup, Fall Series and Summer Cup.

SERIES: The win brings the all-time series to 7W-1L-3D between the Reign and Utah Royals FC.

UP NEXT: The Reign are at back Lumen Field on Sunday, July 28 at 3:00 p.m. to play another NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, this time against Club Tijuana. Fans get tickets to the match HERE.

MATCH SUMMARY

2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

Seattle Reign FC 2 - 1 Utah Royals FC

Date/Time: Friday, July 19, 6:00 p.m. PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Weather: 79, sunny

Scoring Summary

SEA: Athens - 43', Huerta - 76'

UTA: Tucker - 45+5'

Discipline

SEA: Stanton (Caution - 50'), Meza (Caution - 63')

UTA: Betfort (Caution - 75')

Lineups

SEA: GK Ivory, D Holmes, D Brown (Huerta 46'), D McClernon, D Lester, M Stanton, M Athens (McCammon 90'), M Mercado (Meza 57'), F Adames (King 65'), F Weinert (Balcer 65'), F Latsko

Unused substitutes: GK Dickey, D Perez, D Bugg, D Cook

Total Shots: 9 (Balcer, Weinert - 2)

Shots on Goal: 4 (Four tied with - 1)

Fouls: 8 (Weinert - 3)

Offsides: 0

Corner Kicks: 6

Saves: 2 (Ivory - 2)

UTA: GK Roque, D Del Fava (Merrick 46'), D Tejada, D Burns, D Pogarch (O'Brien 88'), D Riehl, M Foederer (Boren 86'), F Mozingo, F Monaghan (c) (Murison 86'), F Tucker, F Betfort

Unused substitutes: GK Haught, D Smith-Griffitts, M Nyberg, F Vasconcelos

Total Shots: 11 (Monaghan, Pogarch - 3)

Shots on Goal: 3 (Three tied with - 1)

Fouls: 12 (Tejada - 4)

Offsides: 3

Corner Kicks: 6

Saves: 2 (Roque - 2)

Player of the Match: Sofia Huerta

Referee: Elijio Arreguin

Assistant Referee 1: Elijio Arreguin

Assistant Referee 2: Eric Krueger

4th Official: Dion Coxe-Trieger

