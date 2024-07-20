Courage Take Down Pride In Penalties

July 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage took down the Orlando Pride in penalties, 5-4, after drawing, 1-1, in regulation in the team's opening game of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday.

With the win in penalties, the Courage picked up two points in the Group E standings of the midseason competition. Racing Louisville beat Rayadas de Monterrey in the other Group E game of the night, so the Courage enter next week's meeting with Louisville in second place in the group.

Orlando goalkeeper McKinley Crone saved the Courage's first penalty, while the Pride sank each of their first four to give the visitors a chance to seal the game with their fifth-round kick. Debutant goalkeeper Marisa Bova had other plans, however, saving Orlando's fifth and sixth kicks to set Narumi Miura up to score the game-winning penalty in the seventh round of the shootout.

Manaka Matsukubo punctuated a rain-soaked first half with her second goal of 2024, knocking home a cutback from Ryan Williams in the 44'. Ashley Sanchez was instrumental in the build up, playing a 1-2 with Williams to get the full back to the end line to cut the ball back to Manaka.

Orlando tied the game late, scoring a rebound in the 82' to send the game to penalties.

Match Notes:

Narumi Miura's penalty kick in the seventh round of the shootout secured the win for the Courage.

Goalkeeper Marisa Bova started the match in net for the Courage, making two saves in the penalty shootout to pick up the win in her debut. The Courage drafted Bova in 2022 out of Purdue.

Up Next:

The NC Courage will hit the road for the team's second game of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, taking on Racing Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium on Friday, July 26, at 8 p.m. ET. The match can be viewed on Paramount+ and CBS' Golazo Network.

NCC (4-3-3): Marisa Bova; Dani Weatherholt, Malia Berkely, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Ryan Willians; Narumi Miura, Riley Jackson, Ashley Sanchez (Brianna Pinto - 69'); Meredith Speck (Haley Hopkins - 69'), Manaka Matsukubo (Victoria Pickett - 86'), Tyler Lussi (Olivia Wingate - 61').

Subs Not Used: Hensley Hancuff, Jenna Winebrenner, Talia Staude, Denise O'Sullivan, Landy Mertz.

ORL (4-3-3): Mckinley Crone; Carrie Lawrence, Celia Jiménez Delgado, Kylie Strom©, Brianna Martinez (Claire Winter - 73'); Haley McCutcheon, Morgan Gautrat (Ally Lemos - 58'), Summer Yates (Marianna Larroquette - 66'); Amanda Allen (Alex Kerr - 66'), Julie Doyle (Evelina Duljan - 73'), Ally Watt.

Subs Not Used: Sofia Manner, Kerry Abello, Kenna Caldwell.

Score:

NCC: 1

ORL: 1

Goals:

NCC: M. Matsukubo - 44' (R. Williams)

ORL: C. Jiménez Delgado - 82'

Penalties (5-4):

Round 1(0-1): ORL: M. Larroquette (score) | NCC: R. Jackson (save)

Round 2 (1-2): ORL: A. Lemos (score) | NCC: K. Kurtz (score)

Round 3 (2-3): ORL: A. Watt (score) | NCC: O. Wingate (score)

Round 4 (3-4): ORL: K. Strom (score) | NCC: M. Berkeley (score)

Round 5 (4-4): ORL: C. Jiménez Delgado (save) | NCC: B. Pinto (score)

Round 6 (4-4): ORL: H. McCutcheon (save) | NCC: D. Weatherholt (save)

Round 7 (5-4): ORL: E. Duljan (miss) | NCC: N. Miura (score)

Cautions:

NCC: -

ORL: C. Jiménez Delgado - 62'

Ejections:

NCC: -

ORL: -

Venue (Location): WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 2,800

