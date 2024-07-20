Utah Royals FC Falls at Seattle Reign in Summer Cup Opener

July 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, Wash. - Utah Royals FC (0-1-0, 0 pts) kicked off the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup with a narrow 1-2 defeat away against Seattle Reign (1-0-0, 3pts) at Lumen Field on Friday.

In the second meeting between the teams in as many weeks - the first being a 1-1 draw back on July 9 where Ally Sentnor scored a breathtaking individual effort - winger Cameron Tucker scored URFC's sole goal in the contest to cancel out Olivia Athens' opener for the hosts, with an assured, confident finish off a rebounded shot from inside the penalty area.

In the Royals' second game under new interim coach, Jimmy Coenraets, the team delivered yet another brave, promising performance in the face of notable absences of several starters such as USA U-20 Captain and NWSL Rookie of the Year candidate Sentnor, veteran Amandine Henry, Macey Fraser and Ify Onumonu, all away on Olympic international duty.

The Royals featured a brave new innovative tactical approach in the game that helped the team dominate the central areas for the majority of the first half and much of the second, finishing the game with more possession, as well as more shots and passes. 52 percent possession, 11 total shots, and 407 passes.

Tucker's equalizer in the 45th minute represented the 25-year-old's second goal for URFC this year, now making her the team's joint second top scorer alongside Kate Del Fava, and one behind Sentnor who remains the team's top scorer with three goals this year.

Rookie Cristina Roque also made her Royals and NWSL debut in goal in place of world-class goalkeeper Mandy Haught, who was rested for this match. URFC on Wednesday also announced the signings of three National Team Replacement players Ellie Boren, Danielle O'Brien, and Shaelan Murison, who all also made their Royals debuts in the game, all coming in as late-minute substitutes as the Royals chased a late equalizer.

The Royals return home to continue its inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup campaign with an exciting next game against Portland Thorns at America First Field on Saturday, July 27. URFC will be looking to banish the painful memories of tonight's loss and truly kickstart its Summer Cup campaign with a win. Kickoff for this contest is 8 PM MT.

UTA 1 : 2 SEA

GOALSCORING SUMMARY:

SEA: Olivia Athens (Penalty) 43': URFC conceded a penalty two minutes before halftime when Dana Foederer was adjudged to have clipped the heels of McKenzie Weinert in the penalty area. Olivia Athens then stepped up for the hosts and managed to squeeze a low right-footed effort just narrowly past Roque, who dove the right way, and into the bottom right corner.

UTA: Cameron Tucker (Unassisted) 45': URFC grabbed a quick equalizer just right before the break. Brecken Mozingo assumed possession of the ball right outside the Reign penalty area with a fierce first-time shot which took a deflection and fell kindly right into the path of Tucker at the far post who finished with aplomb, with a low confident finish that went beneath the legs of Laurel Ivory and into the net to restore parity in the contest.

SEA: Sofia Huerta (Tziarra King) 77': Against the run of play, with the Royals firmly on top in the contest, Tziarra King received the ball on the left wing for the hosts and dribbled down the line and into the penalty area before first chopping in, then out, and then delivering a well-weighed cross to find Sofia Huerta who rose highest at the back post to head the ball past Roque and re-establish a lead for the hosts.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1): Cristina Roque; Zoe Burns, Kate Del Fava (A. Merrick, 46'), Kaleigh Riehl, Madison Pogarch (Danielle O'Brien, 88'); Ana Tejada, Dana Foederer (Ellie Boren, 86'); Cameron Tucker, Paige Monaghan (Shaelan Murison, 86'), Brecken Mozingo; Hannah Betfort

Subs not used: Mandy Haught, Olivia Griffitts, Agnes Nyberg, Michele Vasconcelos

Seattle Reign (4-3-3): L. Ivory; R. Brown (S. Huerta, 46'), J. Lester, P. McClernon, S. Holmes; M. Mercado (S. Meza, 57'), N. Stanton, O. Athens (A. McCammon, 90'); V. Latsko, M. Weinert (B. Balcer, 65'), E. Adames (T. King, 65')

Subs not used: Jordyn Bugg, Claudia Dickey, Maia Perez, Alana Cook

Stats Summary: UTA / SEA

Possession: 52% / 48%

Shots: 11 / 7

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Corner Kicks: 6 / 6

Fouls: 12 / 8

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Hannah Betfort (Yellow card, 75'). 6 total fouls

SEA: Nikki Stanton (Yellow card, 50'), Samantha Meza (Yellow card, 63'). 6 total fouls

