Racing Rallies with Strong Second Half to Top CF Monterrey

July 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC battles CF Monterrey

(Racing Louisville FC) Racing Louisville FC battles CF Monterrey(Racing Louisville FC)

After falling behind in the first 10 minutes, Racing Louisville FC scored three unanswered goals to take down CF Monterrey, 3-1, in the opener of the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium.

Racing Louisville equalized through a rebound finish by Emma Sears in the 36th minute. Savannah DeMelo played distributor twice in the second half, finding Kayla Fisher for a goal in the 47th minute and Ary Borges for another in the 71st minute.

"(That's) a very respectable side that we played today and very proud of the group for earning the three points in the fashion that they earned the three points," said Racing head coach Bev Yanez. "We wanted to try something different, and I felt the group really adapted to it throughout the training week and showcased very well what we were specifically asking for."

The victory lifts the Louisvillians to the top of Group E on three points at the conclusion of matchday 1 of the Summer Cup. The four clubs with the highest point totals at the end of three group stage matches will qualify for the semifinals of the 20-team tournament.

The visiting Monterrey began the match on the front foot, taking the lead through 19-year-old Fátima Servín in the 11th minute.

Louisville adjusted after withstanding more pressure from Las Rayadas, and Sears converted the equalizer on a rebound from a Jaelin Howell shot that hit the woodwork in the 36th minute.

Sears now has four goals in 17 matches across all competitions in her rookie campaign - which ties her for second on the team in goal involvements.

"As a striker, that's always the goal in games - to score," Sears said. "Sometimes it ebbs and flows, but I think that it just helps build confidence, so I think that was super important for me tonight."

Racing carried its momentum from the tail end of the first half into the second half.

Two minutes after subbing onto the pitch as Racing's center forward, Kayla Fischer smashed home her first goal of the year, calmly finding the low left corner after receiving a brilliant line-breaking pass from DeMelo.

Louisville recorded five shots in the second half before Monterrey tallied its first, continuing to put the pressure on. Racing broke down the Rayadas' defense for the third time in the 71st minute.

Substitute Ary Borges redirected an over-the-top pass from DeMelo with her head to score her first goal in lavender in 430 days.

DeMelo's two assists on the night gives her a team-best seven goal contributions at Lynn Family Stadium this year.

"I thought it was a great team performance," said Sears. "We played together, and we were committed the whole way through despite them getting a goal on us early. We were resilient in what our game plan was coming into the game."

Game Summary: Racing Louisville vs. CF Monterrey

NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

Date: July 20, 2024

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: 82 degrees, partly cloudy

Attendance: 4,362

Scoring

Racing Louisville (1, 2, 3)

Monterrey (1, 0, 1)

Goals

Racing Louisville

36' Emma Sears

47' Kayla Fischer (Savannah DeMelo)

71' Ary Borges (DeMelo)

Monterrey

11' Fatima Servin

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC (4-2-3-1): 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 2 - Lauren Milliet, 3 - Arin Wright, 20 - Abby Erceg, 16 - Carson Pickett (63' 5 - Ellie Jean); 6 - Jaelin Howell (c) (63' 8 - Ary Borges), 26 - Taylor Flint; 7 - Savannah DeMelo, 14 - Marisa DiGrande (81' 10 - Linda Motlhalo), 13 - Emma Sears (46' 23 - Elexa Bahr); 66 - Reilyn Turner (46' 9 - Kayla Fischer)

Subs not used: 1 - Katie Lund (GK); 17 - Maddie Pokorny, 19 - Jordan Baggett, 21 - Parker Goins

Head coach: Bev Yanez

Monterrey (4-3-3): 25 - Pamela Tajonar; 14 - Alejandra Lua (81' 3 - Tanna Sanchez), 4 - Rebeca Bernal (c), 5 - Merel Van Dongen, 13 - Karol Bernal; 22 - Diana Garcia, 27 - Fatima Servin (81' 15 - Samantha Simental); 7 - Christina Burkenroad (81' 2 - Daniela Monroy), 10 - Nicole Perez (81' 8 - Diana Evangelista), 21 - Ana Lucia Martinez; 9 - Myra Delgadillo (59' 12 - Jermaine Seoposenwe)

Subs not used: 28 - Paola Manrique (GK); 6 - Zellyka Arce, 16 - Juana Plata, 29 - Sofia Martinez

Head coach: Amelia Valverde

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville / Monterrey

Shots: 15 / 15

Shots on Goal: 6 / 6

Expected goals: 1.82 / 1.08

Possession: 57.9% / 42.1%

Fouls: 6 / 14

Offside: 2 / 1

Corners: 6 / 5

Discipline Summary

Racing Louisville

42' Taylor Flint (yellow)

Monterrey

70' Ana Lucia Martinez (yellow)

Match referee: Alex Billeter

Assistant referees: Sharon Gingrich and Katarzyna Wasiak

Fourth official: Melinda Homa

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.