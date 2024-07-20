San Diego Wave FC Defeat Bay FC 3-1 at Torero Stadium in NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

July 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC secured its first win of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, defeating Bay FC 3-1 at Torero Stadium on Saturday night. San Diego received goals from three different players - defender Kennedy Wesley, midfielder María Sánchez, and forward Amirah Ali - who each scored their first goal of the 2024 campaign.

The Wave created multiple shots on goal early and often throughout the match against Bay FC. After a close chance from forward Elyse Bennett in the fifth minute, San Diego followed up with another dangerous opportunity in the 26th minute when captain Alex Morgan rifled a shot from 20 yards out that was parried away by Bay goalkeeper Emmie Allen.

In the final minutes of the first half, San Diego found the opening goal from a Wesley header. The Wave went on a counterattack when defender Abby Dahlkemper played a ball over the top to an ongoing Sánchez who struck a ball from 30 yards out on frame that was bobbled by Allen for a corner kick. Sánchez hit an inswinging corner and found the head of Wesley on the near post as the rookie deflected the ball to the corner of the goal.

In the 53rd minute, midfielder Danny Colaprico dispossessed Bay and charged toward goal. The veteran midfielder played the ball outside to Sánchez, who perfectly placed her shot into the far left corner with a chip over the goalkeeper to notch her first goal with San Diego.

However, 10 minutes later Bay FC managed to find a goal when goalkeeper Hillary Beall's clearance fell to Bay's Maddie Moreau who buried it in the back of the net.

Despite conceding, the Wave continued their strong play and added the club's third goal in the 80th minute. Midfielder Savannah McCaskill played a ball to the back post for Bennett, who redirected it back into the box. Second-half substitute Amirah Ali pushed the ball forward and notched her first of the season.

In extra-time of the second half, Bay FC was awarded a penalty kick. Forward Deyna Castellanos stepped up to the spot and shot low to the right, but Beall made a diving save to secure the 3-1 victory.

Next on the schedule: San Diego returns to Snapdragon Stadium to host Club América for the second game of the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. The match will be broadcast on Paramount+ with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. PT.

Notes:

The three goals for San Diego is the first-time the club has scored that many since May 20, 2023.

Defender Kennedy Wesley scored her first-ever professional goal in the 45th minute of play. The rookie's first collegiate goal for Stanford University came on Aug. 17, 2023 also at Torero Stadium where the Cardinals defeated San Diego 4-0.

Forward María Sánchez scored her first-ever goal for San Diego after signing with the Wave on April 20. The Mexican international earned her second assist for the club with the goal scored by Wesley in the 45th minute.

Sánchez's goal marks her first game-winner in any competition.

Forward Amirah Ali scored her first goal of the 2024 campaign.

Goalkeeper Hillary Beall made her NWSL debut with the start tonight. The 25-year-old goalkeeper made a diving penalty kick save to secure the win.

Prior to the match, Wave FC was part of the San Diego Pride Parade. Over 100 members of the front office and Sirens Supporters Group joined to take part in the city's 50th annual Pride Parade and Festival. Assets from the parade can be found here.

Forward Kyra Carusa (thigh), Mya Jones (lower leg), Sofia Jakobsson (excused absence) and Hanna Lundkvist (excused absence) were unavailable for selection for tonight's match. In addition, the club is without Naomi Girma (USA), Jaedyn Shaw (USA), Kailen Sheridan (CAN), Kaitlyn Torpey (AUS), and Emily van Egmond (AUS) are currently with their respective countries ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 3:1 Bay FC

Scoring Summary:

SD - Wesley (Sánchez) 45+'

SD - Sánchez (Colaprico) 53'

BAY - Moreau 63'

SD - Ali (Bennett) 80'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - McNabb 36' (Caution)

San Diego Wave FC: GK Beall, D McNabb (Barcenas 59'), D Wesley, D Dahlkemper (Enge 59'), D Westphal, M Colaprico, M McCaskill, M Doniak, F Sánchez (Ascanio 78'), F Morgan © (Ali 69'), F Bennett

Subs not used: GK Messner, GK DeLisle, D Cortez

Bay FC: GK Allen, D Dydasco, D Beattie (Sharples 70'), D Brewster, D Moreau, M Shepherd, M Bailey (Pickett 70'), M Doms (Anderson HT), F Castellanos, F Conti, F Hill (Malonson 59')

Subs not used: GK Rowland, D Menges, F Princess

Stats Summary: SD / BAY

Shots: 24 / 8

Shots on Target: 10 / 3

Saves: 2 / 7

Corners: 4 / 4

Fouls: 7 / 5

Offsides: 2 / 2

Possession: 41% / 59%

