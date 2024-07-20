Chicago Red Stars Drop Opening Match of Summer Cup to Gotham FC in Penalty Kicks

July 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - Despite a number of chances at goal, it took more than 90 minutes to determine a winner in today's contest between the Chicago Red Stars and New Jersey/New York Gotham FC. Following regulation, the two sides went to penalty kicks where Gotham converted all five attempts and walked away with one point in the group standings. Chicago will have to rest and recover quickly before taking on Liga MX Femenil team, Chivas de Guadalajara, Friday, July 26, at SeatGeek Stadium.

KEY MOMENTS:

19' Chicago's Mackenzie Wood launches the ball downfield, finding the head of Chicago midfielder Bea Franklin. In a crowded midfield, Franklin wins the header, flicking a threw ball to charging Penelope Hocking. Hocking leaves three scrambling defenders in her wake for a 1v1 with Gotham's keeper, Cassie Miller. Hocking gets a shot off, but Miller gets big and blocks the shot.

30' Gotham midfielder Yazmeen Ryan tees up for a free kick just outside Chicago's 18-yard box. She fires the ball, beating Chicago's four-person wall. Ryan's strike hits the right post and spins across the face of Chicago's goal line, before going out of play.

35' Gotham's Stevens creates a pocket of space on her right side for a shot, and strikes a low, fast ball. Chicago's Mackenzie Wood is quick to the ground and shuts down the play.

42' Chicago's Sam Stabb zips a ball across the midfield, finding a wide-open Jenna Bike on the right side of Gotham's defensive third. Bike is technical with the ball, setting herself up for a strike that shakes the right post, saving Gotham from conceding a goal before the half.

48' Chicago's Camryn Biegalski flies past a Gotham defender and slides the ball inside the 18-yeard box to the feet of Sam Stabb who cracks the ball with her left foot, sending it curling towards Gotham's goal. Cassie Miller is quick to block and catch the shot, shutting down the play.

57' Penelope Hocking receives the ball just past the midline, turning and carrying it with speed down the field. She zips by a defender and strikes the ball at Gotham's goal, but Miller makes the save.

85' Gotham's Mandy Freeman floats the ball into Chicago's 18-yard box. A deflection lands the ball at the feet of Gotham's Katie Stengel for a 1v1 with Wood. With an aggressive slide, Wood takes control of the ball and ends the attack.

87' Chicago's Jenna Bike sprints at Gotham's last defender with the ball at her feet, and with a messy tackle, Gotham's Maitane Lopez takes out Bike, drawing a red card from the referee.

91' Chicago's Jameese Joseph dances around a defender and missiles the ball towards Gotham's goal from outside the 18-yard box, but just misses over the cross bar

94' Chicago's Jameese Joseph carries the ball the entire length of the field, racing like a runaway train before taking another shot at goal, but is unable to get it past Miller.

GAME NOTES:

Sam Staab had a well-rounded performance for the Red Stars ranking in the top five in chances created (3), shots (1), passes completed (32), tackles won (2) and recoveries (6)

Jenna Bike was key for the Red Stars on offense. The forward took two shots, with one ricocheting off the post, had .32 expected goals and disrupted Gotham's backline by making several key runs, including one that forced a red card for Maitane López

Next Game

Chicago Red Stars vs. Chivas de Guadalajara Friday, July 26, at 7:00 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F PK

CHI 0 0 0 (4)

GFC 0 0 0 (5)

Scoring Summary:

CHI: Ally Schlegel, Hannah Anderson, Jenna Bike, Julia Bianchi

GFC: Yazmeen Ryan, Ella Stevens, Delanie Sheehan, Katie Stengel, Kristen Edmonds

Disciplinary Report

CHI: 92' Shea Groom (Yellow Card) yellow for Shea Groom 92'

GFC: 87' Maitane López (Red Card)

Lineups

CHI: Mackenzie Wood, Sam Staab (Chardonnay Curran), Bea Franklin, Maximiliane Rall (Biegalski), Taylor Malham, Jenna Bike, Júlia Bianchi, Hannah Anderson, Leilanni Nesbeth (Shea Groom), Nádia Gomes (Jameese Joseph), Penelope Hocking (Ally Schlegel)

GFC: Cassie Miller, McCall Zerboni (Edmonds), Delanie Sheehan, Nealy Martin, Bruninha (Pluck), Maitane López, Sam Hiatt, Ella Stevens, Yazmeen Ryan, Maycee Bell (Freeman), Katie Stengel

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.