Kansas City Current Midfielder Desiree Scott Joining Team Canada for 2024 Olympics

July 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY -- Kansas City Current midfielder Desiree Scott will be joining Team Canada for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Canadian Olympic Committee announced Scott's addition as an alternate earlier today. She will replace Gabrielle Carle as an alternate after Carle was added to the active roster following an injury to Sydney Collins earlier this week.

Scott is a veteran of three Olympics already, having won Bronze in 2012 and 2016 and playing a crucial role in Canada's Gold Medal run at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Scott is one of the most decorated Canadian players in that country's history with 187 international caps to her credit. She will be available for selection in the Current's opening match of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup Saturday and will leave for France Sunday.

The Current, after a week off, kick off the Summer Cup group stage play with Kansas City taking on the Houston Dash at CPKC Stadium Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to see KC Current take on the world as part of the International Summer of Soccer are now on sale to the general public. Unlike NWSL Regular Season matches, tickets to these matches are available for purchase now on KansasCityCurrent.com.

