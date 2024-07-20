Sydney Collins Withdraws from Olympics Due to Injury
July 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage defender Sydney Collins has been forced to withdraw from the Canadian Olympic Team after suffering a fracture to her left leg in a closed-door training match against Nigeria on July 18, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced today.
The training match was Collins' first game back on the field since injuring her right ankle during W Gold Cup preparation with Canada.
The eighth overall selection in the 2023 NWSL Draft, Collins made 10 appearances as a rookie across four regular season fixtures and six in the Challenge Cup.
