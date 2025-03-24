Courage Drop 2025 Home Opener

by Fran Stuchbury

March 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage









North Carolina Courage take on Seattle Reign FC

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina Courage take on Seattle Reign FC(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

The North Carolina Courage lost its home opener 2-1 to Seattle Reign FC in front of 8,158 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park Saturday evening. The Courage are now 0-1-1 on the National Women's Soccer League season while Seattle Reign FC improves to 1-0-1. It was Reign FC's first road win in North Carolina since the 2022 season.

"I thought it took us 75 minutes to get into the game," said North Carolina Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas. "By that time we are down 2-0, and that's not good enough for our level and standards. We just were not sharp from the beginning for whatever reason and that's going to happen. I'd rather get that figured out this part of the season than later in the season. It's a learning moment for our players, no excuses. Collectively we can't show up slow. We're definitely better than that. The last 15-20 minutes is exactly what we should be all the time. We created some really good chances, but we could not find the equalizer. It's a learning moment and we will move on."

"I think we came out a little flat," said Courage defender Ryan Williams. "A little low energy; we could have started a little better. I think the whole team would agree on that. I am really proud of the way the team responded to it. We wish we didn't go two down, to kind of get a reaction from us and play like we normally play. I think for the next game we want to start the game really strong. I was proud of how the team showed up in the second half for sure."

Seattle Reign FC opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a goal from midfielder Jess Fishlock. She was a the captain tonight and played in her 200th regular season NWSL game. Fishlock has been a member of the Reign FC since the 2013 season. She has played on the Wales senior national team since 2006.

Reign FC extended its lead to 2-0 thanks to defender Jordyn Bugg, her first-ever NWSL goal. It was a long distance strike from around 30 to 35 yards that Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey said could most likely end up being the NWSL goal of the Year.

"I thought in the first half we really controlled the game," said Seattle's Harvey. "There were some periods we could have done a little better defensively. I thought we did a good job with or without the ball. In the second half we started well defensively again and I thought we were in control until we scored the second goal. Once we scored the second goal, I am not sure whether tiredness set in or we became a little bit comfortable. They started to step on us a little bit. After their first goal it became more difficult for us but really proud of the group. There is no way under that pressure we would have seen that outcome last season. Real good steps in the right direction. Coming here is never easy. They have an unbelievable record here for a good reason. To come here and get that result made me proud of the group."

The Courage made it 2-1 with a goal from forward Aline Gomes. She also plays for the Brazil National team.

North Carolina had several shots on goal late in the game that were saved by Claudia Dickey who made four saves on the evening.

Nahas credited the big crowd for hanging with his team. "I thought they were great. We didn't give them enough to cheer about. You can have 80,000 people but if its flat, its like playing in front of nobody. Towards the second part of the game we gave them something to cheer about. We fed off that energy. I go to sporting events too, I want to be entertained. I felt the later stages of that half we did that, so that's promising."

After the game the Courage inducted Jess McDonald into the Ring of Honor, following last year's induction of Sam Mewis. McDonald helped the Courage win NWSL Championships in 2018 and 2019, plus was the NWSL MVP in 2018.

"Jess has been a massive piece of the club," said Nahas. "That's why her name and number is hanging up next to Sam Mewis. There is going be a lot of players' names up there. That team should be up there. The one thing I will say was that team was consistent over the years. We have the same names; we kept building. It's hard to have a lot of turnover; that's how the league is now. Jess... at the end of the day... pivotal in our success, her tenacity, her mentality, her work rate. Her competitiveness, the way she took care of herself: she embodied what it meant to be a Courage player. She welcomed myself and some of the other coaches with open arms when we first joined in. She was coachable, even from a volunteer coaching standpoint. I didn't get paid to do this for five years. She did a lot for me as a coach. She did a lot for us as a club. Hopefully we can find a way to make her proud moving forward. It's not easy because they set the bar. I think a lot of teams in the league are using that bar as their blueprint for success."

"I love Jess," defender Ryan Williams added. "When I got to the Courage, Jess was on the team. She was someone who was always so welcoming to all the new players. I feel so lucky I got to play with her and learn from her. She truly is an amazing person and player. She showed me a standard here at the Courage I will always remember and always have with me. I am super grateful to have played with her.

North Carolina's next game will be on the road against the Portland Thorns on Saturday. Their next home game will take place on Saturday, April 19th against Bay FC at 7 pm est.

