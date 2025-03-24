Gotham FC Acquire Brazilian Forward Geyse on Loan

March 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - Brazilian national team forward Geyse will join Gotham FC on a one-year loan from FA Women's Super League side Manchester United through the 2025 season, Gotham FC announced Monday in partnership with Dove.

The agreement includes an option to make the move a permanent transfer.

Geyse, 26, brings major credentials to Gotham FC, having won the 2022 Copa América Femenina with Brazil and the 2023 Spanish league title and UEFA Women's Champions League with Barcelona. She's also a Portuguese league winner with Benfica and FA Cup winner with Manchester United, where she's spent the past two seasons.

"I am very happy and excited to join Gotham FC for this season," Geyse said. "I chose Gotham FC because they have a winning profile and a lot of ambition to win titles. I can't wait to wear this jersey and enjoy the field with my new teammates. Let's go Gotham!"

In moving to Gotham FC, Geyse joins fellow Brazilian national teamers Bruninha and Gabi Portilho, boosting a talented attacking corps that also features Esther González, Midge Purce and Ella Stevens.

At United, Geyse made 27 appearances for the club, recording two goals and four assists. Before moving to the WSL, she totaled 10 goals and seven assists in 34 appearances across all competitions with Barcelona. She has eight goals in 56 appearances for Brazil, including call-ups to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2021 Summer Olympics squads.

"Geyse is a dynamic player who brings valuable experience at both the club and international levels," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We're excited to welcome her to Gotham FC and look forward to seeing her impact on the field."

A Maragogi, Alagoas, native, Geyse broke out as an international standout with Spanish club Madrid CFF, scoring 34 goals in 58 matches, including 20 goals in winning the 2022 golden boot. She also had a prolific season with Portuguese powerhouse Benfica in 2018-19, netting 49 goals in 30 matches.

On the international stage, Geyse has been a mainstay for Brazil since making her senior debut in September 2017 as a substitute in a 4-0 win over Chile. She scored her first senior international goal at the 2021 SheBelieves Cup in a 4-1 victory over Argentina.

At the youth national team level, Geyse was named the player of the tournament after winning the golden boot and the gold medal at the 2018 South American U-20 Women's Championship.

