Gotham FC Addresses Fan Incident at Home Opener

March 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Gotham FC is aware of an incident involving hateful language directed at Barbra Banda during Sunday's match between our team and Orlando Pride. We are united in our message with the NWSL and the Orlando Pride: This behavior is unacceptable and has no place in our league or in our stadiums.

Stadium security swiftly responded to the incident once it was reported and directly addressed the individual, monitoring the situation for the remainder of the match. Gotham FC and the NWSL are working together to further investigate the incident and take additional action where appropriate under the league's Fan Code of Conduct.

Gotham FC leaders on Monday reached out to the Orlando Pride to apologize for the incident and reiterate our unwavering support of Barbra Banda. As a club, we will always work to protect and reinforce the inclusive spirit of our Gotham FC and NWSL community, and we will hold responsible any individuals who violate or infringe upon those efforts and values.

