Matchday Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC

July 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC (3-7-6, 15 points) returns to Torero Stadium to host Bay FC (6-10-0, 18 points) on Saturday, July 20 for their first match of the NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup.. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and streamed live on Paramount+.

The NWSL regular season series between San Diego and Bay is split evenly heading into the third ever matchup between the two sides, with each club recording one win. In the most recent meeting, the Wave fell 2-1 to Bay at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. on May 17. Forward Kyra Carusa opened the scoring for San Diego in the 23rd minute when midfielder Savannah McCaskill hit an in-swinging corner kick that was bouncing in the box before finding the feet of Carusa who hit a first-time shot into the bottom left corner. Bay FC pulled one back in the 55th minute by way of Scarlett Camberos to find the equalizer. The home side then grabbed the go-ahead goal through an own goal that garnered through the pressure of Bay forward Racheal Kundananji in the 87th minute.

Last Time Out

In San Diego's last match, the team fell 1-0 to the Portland Thorns at Providence Park on July 5. San Diego started off the game strong, producing several chances in the first half. The most dangerous opportunity came in the 38th minute when a cross from midfielder Makenzy Doniak fell to the back post to a sliding María Sánchez. The Mexican international redirected the ball to Alex Morgan and she sent a shot into the back of the net, however, the goal was called offside and the game remained stalemate. Portland then earned the game-winner in the final minutes of the match when forward Janine Beckie hit a well-placed cross to forward Izzy D'Aquila that resulted in three points for the home side.

Bay FC is coming off of a 3-0 loss to the Washington Spirit on Saturday, July 6. The Spirit opened the scoring in just the fourth minute of the match when forward Trinity Rodman's shot was saved on the line but rebounded by forward Makenna Morris. Rodman would convert the second goal for the Spirit by a penalty kick in the 21st minute. In the 57th minute, forward Ouleymata Sarr dribbled at the back line before cutting inside and slotting a shot to the far post for the third and final goal.

Players to Watch

San Diego's Savannah McCaskill has been a mainstay in the midfield this season, starting in 14 of the Wave's 16 matches while logging 1,290 minutes. The seven-year league veteran has made 10 shots and delivered 32 long balls into the final third, instilling an attacking presence for the Wave. McCaskill has also recorded two assists since signing with San Diego on Jan. 15. Both assists from McCaskill have come from corner kicks, with the first securing the game-winner against NJ/NY Gotham FC in the 2024 Challenge Cup final on March 15 and the second earning the equalizer against Gotham FC on May 12.

Bay FC currently has 10 different goal scorers apart of their roster with forwards Asisat Oshoala and Tess Boade leading the club with three goals each. Oshoala scored the most recent goal for Bay on June 29 against Racing Louisville from a penalty kick in the 76th minute that earned the club a 1-0 win.

How to Watch

Saturday's match between the Wave and Bay FC will be played at Torero Stadium in San Diego with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets are available here and the match will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network and streamed on Paramount+.

