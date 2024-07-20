Houston Dash Fall on the Road in NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Debut

July 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Houston Dash fell in their opening match of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup earlier today against the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium.

Kansas City took the lead in the opening minute of the match after Temwa Chawinga found Michelle Cooper inside the box.

Midfielder Yuki Nagasato scored the equalizer in the 20th minute after she won the ball near midfield. Nagasato dribbled toward the top of the box and scored a candidate for Goal of the Week with a long-range effort that beat AD Franch at the far post. The 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup champion joined Houston during the offseason, and this is her first goal for the team.

Kansas City scored the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute after the Dash goalkeeper made a save at the near post, but the ball bounced over the goal line. Kristen Hamilton scored the third and final goal of the match for Kansas City in the 83rd minute.

Defender Allysha Chapman returned to the field for the first time since helping Houston earn a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with Seattle Reign FC at home on June 17, 2023. The Olympic gold medalist returned from maternity leave earlier this summer and this is her 11th campaign in the NWSL.

Defender Natalie Jacobs wore the captain's armband tonight, a first for the 26-year-old. The captain finished with two recoveries and two clearances tonight against Kansas City.

Goalkeeper Erin McKinney made her NWSL and Dash debut in tonight's match. The goalkeeper finished with five saves against the Current.

The Dash responded to the opening goal in the ninth minute after defender Avery Patterson found space behind the Current backline. The rookie played a ball toward the far post intended for forward Diana Ordóñez, but her cross hit the top of the net.

Midfielder Belle Briede forced a save in the 40th minute with a shot from the top of the box. Briede earned her 11th appearance of the year for the Dash tonight. The midfielder joined the team prior to the start of the campaign following a trade with San Diego Wave FC.

Houston's first opportunity of the second half came in the 48th minute off a cross into the box that was initially cleared by the Kansas City goalkeeper. The ball fell to Briede inside the box, but her effort just went wide of the near post.

Houston hit the crossbar in the 54th minute following a cross from Chapman into the heart of the box. The cross found Ordóñez, but her header bounced off the top corner of the near post.

Madison Ayson and Madison Wolfbauer made their Dash and NWSL debut tonight after they entered the game in the second half. Wolfbauer tallied two shots and her final effort in stoppage time was blocked by a Kansas City defender.

The Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, July 28 to host Tigres UANL in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

