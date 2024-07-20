Bay FC Drops 3-1 Result on Road to San Diego Wave FC

July 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Bay FC dropped a 3-1 result on the road to San Diego Wave FC in their first group stage game of the NWSL x Liga MXF Summer Cup at Torrero Stadium on Saturday night. After falling behind 2-0, Bay FC cut their deficit in half when Maddie Moreau tallied her first professional goal in the 63rd minute. Trailing 3-1 after an 80th minute goal from San Diego, Bay FC had a chance to add a second goal when Caprice Dydasco won a penalty kick in the 92nd minute, but the attempt from the spot was saved by Wave FC goalkeeper Hillary Beall.

Depth on Display

Bay FC started five rookies in their match against San Diego: Emmie Allen, Caroline Conti, Maya Doms, Moreau and Jamie Shepherd. Three of those players (Conti, Doms, Shepherd) were picked in the 2024 NWSL Draft by the club. The team's five rookies in the starting lineup are the most for a team in a Summer Cup match. Allen made her professional debut in the match, while defender Jordan Brewster and Doms earned their first starts in NWSL competition. With tonight's appearance by Allen in goal, all 23 players of Bay FC players that are on the active roster have earned at least one start in NWSL competition in 2024.

Summer Cup Format

The NWSL x Liga MXF Summer Cup features five groups of four teams with each club competing in three matches. Bay FC will travel to square off against San Diego Wave FC (July 20) and host home matches against Angel City FC (July 26) and Club América (Aug. 2) in the summer competition.

Of the five group winners, the four clubs with the most points will advance to the semifinals. The four-team semifinal round will take place on Aug. 6 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The championship match will be staged at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday, Oct. 25.

Goal-Scoring Plays

SD - Kennedy Wesley (María Sánchez), 45+1 minute: María Sánchez delivered an in-swinging corner kick from the right corner to the top of the six-yard box. Kennedy Wesley fired a header inside the right post.

SD - María Sánchez (Danielle Colaprico), 53rd minute: Sánchez dribbled to the left edge of the box and floated a cross toward the back post that dipped under the crossbar into the top right corner of the goal.

BAY - Maddie Moreau, 63rd minute: Bay FC pounced on a missed clearance by San Diego goalkeeper Hillary Beall. Moreau stayed with the play and fired a strike from 12 yards out into the upper left corner of the goal.

SD - Amirah Ali, 80th minute: Melanie Barcenas sent a cross from the left wing to the back post. Bay FC were unable to clear the ball as it flashed across the face of goal for Amirah Ali, who converted from close range.

Notes:

Maddie Moreau scored her first professional goal in her fifth professional appearance. She is the first rookie to score a goal for Bay FC this campaign. Moreau is the 11th different player to score a goal in NWSL competition for Bay FC in 2024. Bay FC's lineup featured five rookies: Emmie Allen, Caroline Conti, Maya Doms, Maddie Moreau and Jamie Shepherd. The most rookies in the starting lineup for a Summer Cup match and tied for the most in NWSL competition this campaign with Utah Royals FC. Three of the five rookies were selected by Bay FC in the 2024 NWSL Draft: Conti, Doms and Shepherd. Allen made her professional debut in the match. She is the third different goalkeeper to appear in a match for Bay FC in 2024. Along with Allen, Brewster and Doms earned their first starts for Bay FC in 2024. Doms earned her first career professional start in the match. With tonight's appearance by Allen in goal, all 23 players of Bay FC players that are on the active roster have earned at least one start in NWSL competition in 2024. Dorian Bailey is the only Bay FC player to appear in every match across all NWSL competitions this campaign. Bay FC is without three players who are playing at the 2024 Paris Olympics during the group stage of the tournament: Racheal Kundananji (Zambia), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria), Lysianne Proulx (Canada). Tess Boade and Savy King were both unavailable for the match due to excused absences.

Next Match

Up next, Bay FC returns to PayPal Park to play host to Angel City FC in the Summer Cup on Friday, July 26; kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

Video Highlights

Highlights of the match can be downloaded.

NWSL x Liga MXF Summer Cup | Group B

Bay FC (0-1-0, 0pts) vs. San Diego Wave FC (1-0-0, 3pts)

July 20, 2024 - Torero Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 1 1

San Diego Wave FC 1 2 3

Scoring Summary:

SD: Wesley (Sanchez), 45+1

SD: Sánchez (Colaprico), 56

BAY: Moreau, 63

SD: Ali, 80

Misconduct Summary:

SD: McNabb (caution), 36

Lineups:

BAY: GK Allen, D Moreau, D Beattie (Sharples, 70), D Brewster, D Dydasco Š, M Shepherd, M Bailey (Pickett, 70), M Doms (Anderson, 46), F Hill (Malonson, 59), F Castellanos, F Conti

Substitutes Not Used: GK Rowland, D Menges, D, F Princess

TOTAL SHOTS: 7 (Castellanos, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Anderson, Moreau, 1); FOULS: 5 (Shepherd, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 7

SD: GK Beall, D McNabb (Barcenas, 59), D Dahlkemper (Enge, 59), D Wesley, D Westphal, M Colaprico, M McCaskill, M Doniak, F Bennett, F Morgan Š (Ali, 69), F Sánchez (Ascanio, 78)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Messner, GK DeLisle, D Cortez

TOTAL SHOTS: 24 (McCaskill, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 10 (McCaskill, Sánchez, 3); FOULS: 7 (Colaprico, 2); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 1

Referee: Iryna Petrunok

Assistant Referees: Alexander Arita, Justin Fillmore

Fourth Official: Benjamin Meyer

Weather: Sunny, 80 degrees

Attendance: N/A

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

-- visit bayfc.com --

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.