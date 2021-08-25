Sea Dogs Rally Falls Short in 9-7 Loss

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (55-40) scored four runs in the eighth inning but fell short dropping their fourth consecutive game, 9-7 to the Reading Fightin Phils (38-60) on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field.

Reading jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a Luke Miller RBI single in the second inning. Madison Stokes added a two-run double down the left-field line in the third as Reading went up 3-0.

Josh Stephen delivered an RBI single in the top of the fifth to extend Reading's lead to 4-0.

Cameron Cannon blasted a three-run homer over the Maine Monster in left-field in the bottom half of the fifth inning to cut the lead to 4-3. The home run for Cannon was his second in as many days and his third since joining the Sea Dogs on August 10th.

Reading sent 11 batters to the plate and scored five runs in the top of the sixth to take a commanding 9-3 lead. Reading collected four singles in the inning from Luke Miller, Chris Cornelius, Josh Stephen, and Madison Stokes, while Portland walked four batters leading to the five runs.

The Sea Dogs rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted by Kole Cottam's second Double-A home run, a two-run shot to left-centerfield.

Cannon (2-for-5) was the only Sea Dogs player to collect a multi-hit game.

Stokes once again led the Reading offense with a 3-for-5 performance with a double and 3 RBI.

Frank German (3-9) took the loss for Portland allowing four runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings.

Adam Leverett (1-5) picked up the win for Reading holding Portland to three runs on four hits in five innings of work.

Rio Gomez tossed 2.1 scoreless innings of relief for the Sea Dogs and Joan Martinez pitched a perfect ninth.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils continue the series Thursday night at Hadlock Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM with right-handed pitcher Victor Santos (3-1, 2.77) will get the start for the Sea Dogs. Reading will send righty James McArthur (1-5, 4.85) to the mound. Radio coverage on the WPEI Sea Dogs Radio Network, built by General Dynamics/ Bath Iron Works, begins at 5:45 PM. The game is also available on MiLB.TV.

