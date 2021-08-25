Dennis Dominates in Yard Goats Win

Hartford, CT - Yard Goats starting pitcher Matt Dennis dominated the Senators lineup and retired 20 consecutive batters over seven innings in leading Hartford to a 3-2 victory on Wednesday evening at FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The right-hander allowed a leadoff single in the first inning and then sat down 20 in a row, including six strikeouts, to earn his fourth win of the season. Dennis got help from a double play in the first inning, allowing him to face the minimum 21 batters over seven innings. The Yard Goats scored a pair of runs on three doubles in the first inning off Manchester's Tim Cate, who was tagged with the loss.

The Yard Goats scored a pair of runs in the first inning off Senators starting pitcher Tim Cate. Matt Hearn led off the game with a double, stole third base and scored on Sean Bouchard's single to make it 1-0. Later in the inning, Casey Golden doubled home Michael Toglia, giving the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead.

The Yard Goats added a run in the second inning on Eleheris Montero's sacrifice fly, scoring Matt McLaughlin, giving Hartford a 3-0 lead. The visitors did leave six men stranded in scoring position over the first four innings.

Dennis yielded a leadoff single to Cole Freeman, retired the next batter and then got a double play to end the first inning. The second-year Yard Goats hurler retired the side in order over the next six innings, sitting down 20 straight Senators in seven innings of work on 69 pitches.

The Senators loaded the bases against the Yard Goats bullpen in the eighth inning and then scored two runs in the ninth to make it a one-run game. However, Nate Griep retired the final batter with runners at first and second base for his first save.

Hartford 3, Harrisburg 2

WP- Matt Dennis (4-8)

LP- Tim Cate (2-9)

S- Nate Griep (1)

T- 2:43

A- 1,576

