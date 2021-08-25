August 25, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 25, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS FALL IN SERIES OPENER - Last week's Northeast League Pitcher of the Week, Chris Murphy struck out a career-high 11 batters in 4.2 innings of work in yesterday's 7-3 loss to the Fightin Phils.. Murphy (2-1) allowed a run in the first inning but escaped further damage striking out the final three batters of the inning with the bases loaded. Portland took a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Cameron Cannon connected for his second Double-A home run. In the fifth inning Bryson Stott and Grenny Cumana each had RBI singles and Jhailyn Ortiz hit a two-run homer as Reading took a 5-1 lead and chased Murphy from the game. Reading extended the lead in the seventh inning when Stokes delivered his third double of the game scoring Josh Stephen. Stokes came around to score on Cumana's second RBI single of the game. Ronaldo Hernandez hit his team-leading 13th home run in the eighth inning.

101 LONG BALLS - With Cannon and Hernandez each hitting home runs last night, the Portland Sea Dogs have now hit 101 homers this season. Out of Red Sox minor league affiliates, that is the third-most in the system. The Greenville Drive lead the organization with 120 homers with the Worcester WooSox having the second-most with 113. Hernandez leads Portland with 13 homers this year.

MAJOR LEAGUE REHABBERS - Danny Santana and Ryan Brasier will be rehabbing with the Sea Dogs this week. Santana was signed as a minor league free agent by the Boston Red Sox on 3/7/2021, entering his 14th professional season. Prior to the Red Sox, he was a member of the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers. In 2021, Santana is batting .171 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Red Sox in 33 games. Brasier has been in the Red Sox organization since 2018, also in his 14th professional season. He had Tommy John surgery on 6/10/14 and went nearly five years between Major League pitching appearances, from 9/27/2013 with the Los Angeles Angels to 7/9/2018 with Boston.

SOUTH-PAW CHRIS MURPHY NAMED PITCHER OF THE WEEK - Murphy made one start for the Sea Dogs last week allowing just one hit over seven shutout innings in an 11-0 Sea Dogs victory over Binghamton. He allowed a single to Jake Magnum and walked Brett Baty with one out in the first inning, then retired the next 20 batters. He struck out seven tossing 89 pitches, 56 for strikes. The 23-year-old improved to 2-0 and lowered his ERA to 2.12 It was just the third Double-A start for Murphy, who was called up from High-A Greenville on July 31st. Murphy was drafted by the Red Sox in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.

ACTIVE STREAKS - Two Portland relievers have been exceptionally strong for the Sea Dogs this season. LHP Rio Gomez has not allowed a run in his last 11 appearances spanning 15.2 innings with only nine hits and 15 strikeouts. RHP Joan Martinez has not allowed a run in his last six games (8.2 innings) while allow just three hits and striking out 11.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs are now in fourth place in the Northeast League. The Akron RubberDucks remain in first place with the Bowie Baysox in second place (1.5 games back) and the Somerset Patriots in third place (2.0 games out of first). Portland is technically 3.0 games behind Akron, but only 1.5 games out of a playoff spot.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Frank German will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched 8/18 vs Binghamton and tossed 4.0 innings allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out four. He did not walk a batter and gave up two home runs. German has faced the Fightin Phils once on 7/16 at Reading. He pitched 5.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking three and striking out five.

Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 25, 2021

