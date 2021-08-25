Somerset Patriots Release 2022 Schedule

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced their schedule for the 2022 season.

The Patriots will play 69 home games at TD Bank Ballpark during the 138-game Double-A schedule. The first game will take place on the road in Reading on Friday, April 8th and the home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12th versus the Erie Seawolves.

The season will run from April 8th through Sunday, September 18th. 36 of Somerset's home games are on weekend dates.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) will make their debut trip to Somerset for a six-game set from Tuesday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 7th. The Patriots will take on the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) twice at home from Tuesday, April 26th to Sunday, May 1st and again from Tuesday, September 13th to Sunday, September 18th. The Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) also come to town twice from Tuesday, May 17th to Sunday, May 22nd and Friday, July 22nd through Sunday, July 24th.

The Patriots are home for Independence Day on Monday, July 4th and Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8th.

The team will be announcing start times and more information about the schedule after the conclusion of the 2021 season. Dates and times are subject to change.

In the coming weeks, the Patriots will make more information available regarding 2022 Season Ticket plans and deposits.

