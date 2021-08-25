Morris, Marciano Shut out Curve in 6-0 Squirrels Win

ALTOONA, Pa. - Akeel Morris fired seven scoreless innings and Joey Marciano worked through two innings to finish the shutout as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Altoona Curve, 6-0, on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (50-48) have won six of the last seven games and held to Curve (51-45) to five hits on Wednesday.

Morris (Win, 5-0) set a new career high with seven innings pitched, holding the Curve to five hits with two walks and five strikeouts. In his four starts since coming back to the Richmond, Morris has gone 4-0 with a 0.72 ERA (2 ER/25.0 IP).

Marciano retired all six batters he faced to finish the game.

The Flying Squirrels took a 1-0 lead in the third inning with an RBI double by Brandon Martorano.

David Villar brought home two runs with a ground-rule double in the top of the sixth inning against Altoona starter Trey McGough (Loss, 4-4), extending Richmond's lead to 3-0.

The Flying Squirrels scored three runs, all with two outs, in the top of the seventh inning with three consecutive RBI singles by Diego Rincones, Sandro Fabian and Heath Quinn.

Altoona had its best scoring chance of the night in the top of the third inning. A single and two walks by Morris loaded the bases with two outs, but Rodolfo Castro grounded out to end the inning.

The series continues on Thursday night at PNG Field. Right-hander Matt Frisbee (5-1, 2.58) will start for Richmond, opposed by Altoona right-hander Osvaldo Bido (3-5, 4.97). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The team returns to Richmond for their final home series of 2021 from Sept. 7-12 against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

