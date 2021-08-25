R-Phils Announce 2022 Schedule

FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Reading Fightin Phils

The Reading Fightin Phils, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, are so excited to announce their home schedule for FirstEnergy Stadium during the 2022 season! Game times, road trips, and a full R-Phils promotional schedule consisting of giveaways, appearances, and more will be announced at a later date.

The R-Phils will be playing 69 home games at America's Classic Ballpark. The 2022 schedule consists of eleven six-game homestands, plus one three-game homestand to open the season. Mondays are the universal off-day in the schedule once again.

START: Reading begins the season at home on Friday, April 8 - Sunday, April 10 with one three game series against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees).

HOLIDAYS: The Fightins are home for Memorial Day weekend, playing Sunday, May 29th agains the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets). Fans can celebrate Father's Day at the ballpark this summer when the team plays the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) on Sunday, June 19th. The team spends Sunday, July 3rd against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees) at America's Classic Ballpark to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday!

END: The Fightins will end the regular season at America's Classic Ballpark when they host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays) from Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11.

Reading will also see the Altoona Curve (Pirates), Bowie Baysox (Orioles), Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies), and Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Of note - while Reading will host most visiting teams for a total of six games each, Baseballtown will welcome the Yankees Double-A affiliate Somerset for nine (9) games and the Mets Double-A affiliate Binghamton, and Blue Jays Double-A affiliate New Hampshire for twelve (12) games each.

So that you can begin to plan your outings at FirstEnergy Stadium, the twelve R-Phils home series are scheduled as follows:

Fri. April 8 thru Sun. April 10: vs. Somerset (YANKEES)

Tue. April 19 thru Sun. April 24: vs. Harrisburg (NATIONALS)

Tue. May 10 thru Sun. May 15: vs. Bowie (ORIOLES)

Tue. May 24 thru Sun. May 29: vs. Binghamton (METS)

Tue. June 7 thru Sun. June 12: vs. Altoona (PIRATES)

Tue. June 14 thru Sun. June 19: vs. Portland (RED SOX)

Tue. June 28 thru Sun. July 3: vs. Somerset (YANKEES)

Tue. July 12 thru Sun. July 17: vs. New Hampshire (BLUE JAYS)

Tue. August 2 thru Sun. August 7: vs. Hartford (ROCKIES)

Tue. August 16 thru Sun. August 21: vs. Portland (RED SOX)

Tue. August 23 thru Sun. August 28: vs. Binghamton (METS)

Tue. September 6 thru Sun. September 11: vs. New Hampshire (BLUE JAYS)

Advanced bookings for season tickets, mini plans, ticket book packages, box seat flex bank ticket packages, and group outings will begin on September 7, 2021.

The 2022 promotional schedule and "On Sale" date for individual game tickets will be announced at a later time. Pleasecall 610-370-BALL for all ticket related inquiries or visit rphils.com.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadiumin all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

