Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Bowie Baysox

August 25, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (51-46, 8.5 GB SW Div, 4th) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (57-38, 1.5 GB SW Div, 2nd)

RHP Garrett Hill (0-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. RHP Mickey Jannis (0-0, 1.50 ERA)

wednESDAY, AUGUST 25 / 6:35 PM / Prince George's Stadium

GAME #98 / ROAD GAME #50 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26 AT Bowie, 6:35 PM - Prince George's Stadium

RHP BEAU BRIESKE (1-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. LHP Zac Lowther (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27 AT Bowie, 6:35 PM - Prince George's Stadium

RHP REESE OLSON (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. RHP Gray Fenter (4-2, 6.21 ERA)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28 AT Bowie, 6:35 PM - Prince George's Stadium

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (2-3, 5.26 ERA) vs. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (5-1, 2.92 ERA)

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves were down to their final strike on Tuesday night at Price George's Stadium before rallying to beat the Bowie Baysox, 9-7, snapping a five-game losing streak. Erie took the early lead in the top of the second against Bowie starter Garrett Stallings when Kerry Carpenter connected on an opposite-field solo home run, his 11th. The 'Wolves built a five-run lead in the top of the third behind RBIs from Josh Lester, Andre Lipcius, and Andrew Navigato. Bowie got a pair back against Erie starter Joey Wentz in the home half of the fourth as Kyle Stowers homered to make it a three-run game. Wentz took a no decision despite working five innings for the first time with Erie, as Bowie hammered Brad Bass out of the bullpen for five runs. Erie rallied late in the ninth inning to snap their losing skid, as Lester drove in another run to make it a one-run game, and Andre Lipcius delivered a pivotal three-run home run to eventually win it.

