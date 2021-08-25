Senators' Rally in Ninth Falls Just Short

August 25, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Senators rallied in the ninth inning for two runs but fell short in their 3-2 loss to Hartford Wednesday night at FNB Field. The Sens trailed 3-0 into the ninth then had three straight two out singles to drive in two. Harrisburg had the tying run at second and the winning run at first when the game ended.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Tim Cate took the loss going 3.1 innings allowing seven hits and three runs, all earned. He struck out five and walked two. Cate faced 19 batters and threw 71 pitches, 45 for strikes. Ryan Tapani went 2.2 innings hitless innings, striking out three while walking one. Carlos Navas tossed two scoreless innings allowing a hit and striking out one. Carson Teel tossed a scoreless allowing just a single while striking out one.

WITH THE GAVEL

Jacob Rhinesmith and Jakson Reetz both drove in runs in the ninth inning with singles.

FILIBUSTERS

Hartford's starter Matt Dennis retired the final 20 batters he faced after allowing a leadoff single in the first inning. Harrisburg loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth but didn't score. Harrisburg's bullpen went 5.2 innings and allowed just two hits, didn't walk a batter, and didn't allow a run. The Sens defense turned three double plays.

ON DECK

The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:10 p.m.

Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 25, 2021

