Vavra Homers But Baysox Fall Flat

August 25, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Bowie Baysox News Release







Terrin Vavra's solo home run to lead off the game was Bowie's lone highlight as Erie won for a second consecutive night at Prince George's Stadium, this time by a 6-1 score.

Vavra, in his second game back with the Baysox since June 13th, lifted the home run to the opposite field. It was a high fly ball down the left field line that snuck out to put the Baysox on top 1-0. Vavra would also later double in the contest.

Erie then went to work. They would hit four home runs in the game with Drew Ward hitting two of them. Josh Lester had a big night, coming a single shy of the cycle. His three extra-base hit evening, included his 22nd home run of the season. Lester is one of five players in the Double-A Northeast League with 20 or more home runs on the season.

The Baysox got two solid scoreless innings from Steve Klimek. Catcher Cody Roberts had three hits in the defeat.

Bowie will look to get their first win in the series Thursday, August 26th with LHP Zac Lowther on the hill to take on Erie. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

