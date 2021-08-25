Harrisburg Senators Announce 2022 Schedule

HARRISBURG, PA - Today Major League Baseball and the Harrisburg Senators announce the 2022 Harrisburg Senators schedule. The Senators will play 69 home games beginning Tuesday, April 12 against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox). The season opener is Friday, April 8 at Altoona.

The season begins on the Friday, April 8 and lasts until Sunday, September 18 for a total of 138 games. The Senators finish the season in New Hampshire for a second straight season.

Each series is six-games, Tuesday through Sunday with every Monday an off day. The only exceptions to the six-game schedule are the season opening 3-game series at Altoona and a three-game series at home against Altoona beginning Friday, July 22. The week of Monday, July 18 to Thursday, July 21 is an off week for the players.

The Senators don't play either Binghamton or Somerset at all in 2021. Additionally, the Senators don't play New Hampshire at home. Two different times the Senators play a 12-game homestand. The Senators have one 12-game road trip.

Harrisburg hosts Bowie, Erie, and Richmond 12 games each and Altoona for 9 games. Altoona is the opponent the Sens see the most and the two in-state rivals play 24 times over the course of the season. The Sens play their division opponents 96 games and the Northeast Division 42 games. They'll play 12 games (home and home) each against Reading, Hartford, and Portland.

Harrisburg is home Monday, July 4 against Erie (with the off day that week Tuesday, July 5) and they're Memorial Day weekend against Altoona though there is no game on Memorial Day Monday, May 30.

Listed below is the 2022 home schedule.

Tuesday, April 12 through Sunday, April 17 - Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)

Tuesday, April 26 through Sunday May 1 - Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

Tuesday, May 10 through Sunday, May 15 - Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants)

Tuesday, May 24 through Sunday, May 29 - Altoona Curve (Pirates)

Tuesday, June 7 through Sunday, June 12 - Bowie Baysox (Orioles)

Tuesday, June 14 through Sunday, June 19 - Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants)

Monday, July 4 through Sunday, July 10 - Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24 - Altoona Curve (Pirates)

Tuesday, August 2 through Sunday, August 7 - Bowie Baysox (Orioles)

Tuesday, August 9 through Sunday, August 14 - Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies)

Tuesday, August 23 through Sunday, August 28 - Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11 - Akron RubberDucks (Guardians)

Specific game times will be announced at a later time.

The Senators offices are open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Tickets for any game this season are available online 24 hours a day or in person at the box office or over the phone during normal business hours. For information about Sensylvania Club Season Memberships please call the Senators at 717-231-4444 or visit the Senators online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.

