Sea Dogs Homestand Preview: May 2-9

May 2 @ 6:00 PM

vs. Binghamton

Salute to the

2014 Sea Dogs

A recognition night to honor the 2014 Sea Dogs team which produced a franchise record 88 wins. The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a 2014 Sea Dogs team photo. Additionally, anyone who brings a 2014 Sea Dogs program, ticket, or baseball card to the ticket office will receive a $1.00 off their ticket purchase.

May 3 @ 5:00 PM

vs. Binghamton

Doubleheader

Foodie Friday

Fried Mexican Egg Rolls -with the option to pair them with Rising Tide MITA will be available in the Park Ave. Plaza, while supplies last.

The Sea Dogs will play two seven-inning games starting at 5:00 PM. The Sea Dogs will also be hosting teacher appreciation night, Civil Rights Nights, and Kindergarten graduation at the ballpark.

May 4th @ 1:00 PM

vs. Binghamton

Baby's First Game

Have a new addition to your roster? Take your baby to their first Sea Dogs game. More Info

Community Opioid Awareness Day

Help Promote Family Togetherness by Preventing Opioid and Other Substance Use, Presented by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

The Kastaways

Maine's only mascot band: The Kastaways will be performing pregame on the Horch Roofing Stage in the front plaza.

May 5th @ 1:00 PM

vs. Binghamton

Doubleheader

Pink Out the Park

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Day at the Ballpark, the Sea Dogs will be wearing specially designed pink jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the American Cancer Society of Maine. The Sea Dogs encourage all fans attending the game to wear pink.

Mother & Son Day

On May 5th, we will be hosting our Mother & Son Day at the ballpark celebrating the special bond between mothers and their sons. A special ticket package with great benefits is available. More Info

Kids Run the Bases

Following the second game, kids 16 and under can run the bases (weather & field conditions permitting).

May 7 @ 6:00 PM

vs. New Hampshire

Catch the Sea Dogs taking on the Fisher Cats at 6:00 PM and enjoy a nine inning vacation!

May 8 @ 6:00 PM

vs. New Hampshire

College & Trades Fair

More than 40 colleges are expected to attend the Sea Dogs annual College & Trades Fair from 3:00-5:00 PM on May 8th. Students are eligible to receive two free tickets to the Sea Dogs game that night to attend the fair. More Info

May 9th @ 11:00 AM

vs. New Hampshire

Education Day

The Sea Dogs will be playing a special 11:00 AM game for schools.

