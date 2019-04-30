Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (10-10, T-2ND WEST, 8.0 GB 1st Half) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (11-12, 4TH WEST, 8.5 GB 1st Half)

---

RHP Matt Manning (2-0, 1.59) vs. RHP Scoot Hightower (0-2, 5.71) TUESDAY, APRIL 30 *6:00 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

PNG FIELD * GAME #21 * ROAD GAME #9 * NIGHT GAME 14

---

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves will try to follow up the second no-hitter in the past five days -- fourth in franchise history -- by taking the series versus the Altoona Curve. Casey Mize tossed a nine-inning no-hitter in his Double-A debut, not a week after Alex Faedo and Drew Carlton combined to do it against the Bowie Baysox. The SeaWolves will go for their third-straight victory against the Curve by sending Matt Manning to the mound. The right-hander is, through four starts,1st among all Double-A pitchers in WHIP (0.62), 2nd in BAA (.130) and T-5th in SO's (32). The last time he faced Altoona, Manning tied a career-high with 10 K's on April 10th in a 5-1 rubber match win. He'll face Scoot Hightower, who has been tagged for multiple runs in each of his four starts (five appearances) in 2019. Opposing hitters are batting .319 against the righty, who has made it out of the fifth inning just once this season (5.0 IP at Akron on April 7th).

---

Wed., May 1 at Altoona 10:30 a.m. RHP Alex Faedo (1-1, 3.52) vs. RHP James Marvel (3-1, 1.52)

Thur., May 2 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m LHP Gregory Soto (0-0, 1.80) vs. TBD

Fri., May 3 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m RHP Logan Shore (1-2, 4.05) vs. TBD

Sat., May 4 vs. Bowie 6:05 p.m. RHP Casey Mize (1-0, 0.00) vs. TBD

---

- The roster includes 10, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and two members of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- Both INF Sergio Alcantara & LHP Gregory Soto are on the Detroit 40-man roster, Alcantara is listed as the No. 15 prospect, while Soto is No. 26

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, C Jake Rogers is No. 13, and OF Jose Azocar is No. 30.

- The starting rotation now features five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No.1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore is No. 16 (Soto included)

- The bullpen features returner and No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro

- Casey Mize threw the second 9.0 inning no-hitter in franchise history (4th no-hitter) on 4/29 at Altoona -- the other was Thad Weber on August 22, 2009

- Mize's outing was the 7th time this season an Erie starter has gone 5.0+ shutout frames -- 8th quality start

- Erie RHP Alex Faedo was named EL Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of 4/21-28 (1-0, 7 IP, 0 H, 5 K, 1 BB)

- Erie is now 1-7 when scoring three runs or less in a game

- The SeaWolves went 9-11 vs. the Curve in 2018 and 4-5 at PNG Field

- The sweep vs. TRE was the second series loss of 2019 (second sweep) -- SeaWolves were swept seven times in 2018

- Jake Rogers is T-9th in the league in OBP (.400), while Kody Eaves is T-9th in RBI (14)

- Jose Azocar is tied for the most multi-hit games on the team (7, Cam Gibson) and is 4th in league in AVG (.348)

- Derek Hill is T-1st the Eastern League in runs scored (16) and CS (4)

- Erie's sweep in Bowie was the first since 4/27-29/10 (SeaWolves swept just one road series in 2018, at Trenton 6/15-17)

- Erie RHP Matt Manning was named EL Pitcher of the Week for his performance the week of 4/4-14 (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 0.42 WHIP, .054 AVG, 15 K, 12 IP)

- Erie started the season 7-3 for just the second time since 2010 (other season was 2017), since then are 3-7

- Erie pitching ranks 7th in the league in team ERA (3.48), Altoona is 3rd (3.18)

- Altoona's pitching has walked the least-batters in the league (52), while Erie have issued the 3rd-fewest (66)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .259, while Altoona is 4th at .241

