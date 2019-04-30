Deivi Garcia Joins Thunder

The New York Yankees have made the following moves affecting the Thunder roster:

- RHP Garrett Whitlock - Placed on 7-Day Injured List (fingernail)

- RHP Deivi Garcia - Transferred from Tampa to Trenton (#64)

- RHP Hobie Harris - Reinstated from 7-Day Injured List, transferred from Trenton to Tampa

Deivi Garcia is slated to start Wednesday's game against New Hampshire at 10:30am. When he does, he will join Harrisburg's Luis Garcia as the second teenager to play in the Eastern League this season.

The moves leave the Thunder with 25 active players on the roster which is the Eastern League maximum.

