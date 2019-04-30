Molina, Homers Even Series with 6-4 Win

April 30, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





BOWIE, Md. - Two home runs in the fifth inning helped Marcos Molina earn his first win of the season in a 6-4 Bowie Baysox victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in front of 3,463 at Prince George's Stadium Tuesday afternoon.

Chris Shaw led off the game with a solo home run three pitches into the game, but the legs of Rylan Bannon helped Bowie steal a run in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, Squirrels starter Conner Menez threw a pick-off attempt to first base. Meanwhile, Bannon sprinted home to tie the game at 1-1, easily being the throw from first baseman Brock Stassi.

The newest addition to the Baysox lineup gave the hosts a 2-1 lead in the second inning. Ian Evans launched a sacrifice fly to deep center field for his first Double-A RBI in his first Eastern League start. Preston Palmeiro scored easily after reaching on his fifth double during the homestand.

Richmond (9-13) regained the lead with a three-run third inning to make it a 4-2 game, but Bowie chipped away with a run in the fourth. Ryan McKenna muscled an 0-2 offering from Menez over right fielder Heath Quinn's head for an opposite-field RBI double, scoring Palmeiro and cutting the deficit to 4-3. The RBI marked the first for the Baysox leadoff batter since the extra-inning victory April 14 against Harrisburg.

Jesse Valentin snapped a five-game hitless streak in the fifth inning, cranking a 3-1 pitch over the billboards in left field to tie the game at 4-4. The second long ball of the season knocked Menez from the game and marked the 1st hit for the shortstop since his last home run at Erie on April 23.

Two batters later, after Palmeiro drew a walk against reliever Chase Johnson, Alexis Torres launched his second home run of the year to left-center field. The two-run shot gave Bowie a 6-4 lead and marked the fourth lead change of the game.

Marcos Molina earned his first win of the season, allowing four earned runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. Richmond loaded the bases in the third inning, but the righty retired the next 13 batters, and Zach Pop entered in relief to strike out Quinn and end the threat. Tyler Erwin earned his third save of the season by keeping the Squirrels off the scoreboard over the final two innings.

Bowie (6-19) and Richmond conclude their three-game series with the second straight 11:05 a.m. start. RHP Hunter Harvey squares off with LHP Garrett WIlliams during the second STEM Day in as many days. Students from across Maryland will be on hand to learn how baseball can apply to subjects such as math, science, geography and technology.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.