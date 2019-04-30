Senators stymie R-Phils 3-1 for eighth straight series win

(Reading, PA) - One of these days, the Fightin Phils will find a way to slug the Senators, who improved to 21-4 with Tuesday night's 3-1 win at FirstEnergy Stadium. Starter Sterling Sharp went seven innings for the second time in three starts, and held down Reading's lineup after a first-inning RBI double from Austin Listi. At 11-10, the Fightin Phils will look to salvage the final game of the series on Wednesday morning, in an effort to avoid the sweep and finish the homestand at 3-3.

Just like Adonis Medina in game one on Monday night, David Parkinson surrendered a first-inning run for the first time in his fourth start of the season. And like the opener, Luis Garcia led off the ballgame with a base hit back up the middle. On 2-0, Luis Sardinas laced a double down the left field line for his second two-bagger and a run batted in for a quick 1-0 lead.

Sharp started his night by surrendering a two-out single to number three hitter Grenny Cumana in the home half of the first. Listi soon worked the count full, and drilled a game-tying double into left for his second extra-base hit and RBI of the season. Unfortunately, the lead didn't last, and Rhett Wiseman added to his league-leading total by swatting his ninth home run to open up the top of the second.

Parkinson (2-2) motored through the third in order, then secured the first out of the fourth by getting Chuck Taylor to ground out to first. Two walks and a single loaded the bases, and with two outs, Garcia took a 3-2 pitch out of the zone to walk in a run and give the Senators a 3-1 lead in Parkinson's last inning.

The name held true for Sharp after the first, with Reading's only baserunners coming on singles from Jose Antequera and Henri Lartigue, plus a walk to Luke Williams. Sharp (3-2) left with a 3-1 lead after seven, allowing just the one run on four hits with a walk and six strikeouts. The R-Phils bullpen was a bright spot once again, with Jakob Hernandez, Alexis Rivero, and Aaron Brown teaming up for five scoreless innings and just two Sens hits. Jacob Condra-Bogan secured his first save with two innings to close it out, working around leadoff single from pinch-hitter Josh Stephen in the eighth by retiring the last six in order.

