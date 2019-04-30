Gittens Crushes, Abreu Deals in Thunder Win

Chris Gittens slugged two home runs and Albert Abreu turned in a quality start Tuesday night in a 3-1 Thunder win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at ARM & HAMMER Park.

After Wendell Rijo led off the bottom of the first inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, Gittens gave the Thunder (15-7) a 2-0 lead with a home run to right field off Zach Logue (2-1).

Gittens went deep again in the sixth inning off Logue, torching a solo home run to right field. The two-homer effort was Gittens' sixth career multi-homer game and extended his hitting streak to seven games.

The homers provided plentiful support for Abreu (1-2), who cruised through six innings, striking out six and scattering six hits. New Hampshire's only run came in the fifth, as Kacy Clemens reached on an error and later scored on a single by Santiago Espinal.

Trevor Lane provided two scoreless innings in relief, striking out four, and Brooks Kriske sealed the win with a scoreless ninth inning, stranding two runners.

Logue still turned in a quality start for the Fisher Cats (11-13), striking out six and walking none over six innings.

The victory was the Thunder's fifth in a row, matching a season-high, and clinched a series victory.

Your Thunder conclude their homestand on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. against the Fisher Cats. RHP Deivi Garcia (0-0, 0.00) will start for the Thunder, and RHP Yennsy Diaz (1-2, 4.29) will go for New Hampshire. Education Day tickets are available by phone at 609-394-3300 or online at TrentonThunder.com.

