Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #20 - Rumble Ponies (10-8) vs. RubberDucks (12-12) - 6:35 PM

April 30, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





"It's supposed to be hard. If it wasn't hard, everyone would do it. The hard is what makes it great." -Jimmy Dugan, A League of Their Own

Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(10-8), T-2nd Eastern Division, 2.5 GB

(New York Mets)

Akron rubberDucks

(12-12), T-2nd Western Division, 8.0 GB

(Cleveland Indians)

Tuesday - 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

RHP Mickey Jannis (0-0, ---) vs. RHP Zach Plesac (1-0, 0.73)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

PREVIEW: With four losses in their last five games, the Rumble Ponies look to snap their skid in the middle game of a three-game series with Akron.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Mickey Jannis toes the rubber for the first time in 2019. The franchise's all-time leader in starts gets the ball for his 70th start for Binghamton. The knuckleballer opened the season on the Injured List before replacing Chris Mazza in the rotation.

OFFENSIVE NEEDS: Binghamton racked up eight hits on Monday, but suffered their fourth loss in five games. Despite the one-game offensive push, Binghamton is hitting just .138 (18-for-130) in their last five games. The Rumble Ponies have collected only four extra-base hits during the span after racking up 15 in the five prior games.

POWER OUTAGE: The Rumble Ponies have failed to hit a home run in five straight games, their longest drought of the season. It's Binghamton's longest long ball drought since they went six straight games with no home runs in July 2018. Since 2008, Binghamton's longest homerless stretch was an 11-game power outage in July 2017.

WELCOME BACK, BARNES: Ponies outfielder Barrett Barnes returned to the lineup after a nearly two-week stint on Injured List. Barnes racked up a pair of hits in his first game back, extending his hitting streak to five games. Barnes is in his first season playing for the Rumble Ponies.

SWEET TOFFEY: Ponies infielder Will Toffey has hit safely in seven of his last eight games. He has gone 8-for-24 (.333) at the plate during the stretch with three doubles. He has raised his batting average to a season-best .226. Toffey is in his second season with the Rumble Ponies. The Mets acquired him from the Oakland A's in exchange for Jeurys Familia in July 2018.

KEEP ON STROLLING: Will Toffey walked twice on Monday, his fifth multiple-walk game of the season. The Ponies third baseman has reached via walk 17 times, the highest total in the Eastern League. Binghamton's franchise record for walks in a season was set by Allan Dykstra, when he walked 102 times in 2013.

HAGGERTY ROLLING: Sam Haggerty has hit in the leadoff position 14 times in Binghamton's first 19 games. He leads the team with 19 hits and seven multiple-hit games, and has logged time at five different defensive positions. Haggerty is tied for second in the league with five stolen bases. Haggerty was acquired from the Indians in January 2019.

RACKING UP THE K'S: Binghamton pitchers have collected 63 strikeouts in the last six games, a stretch covering 57.0 innings. The Rumble Ponies have compiled a 9.9 K/9 IP rate during the clip. Binghamton has posted a 9.4 K/9 IP rate this season, on pace for a franchise record. The Rumble Ponies rank third in the league with 160 strikeouts.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.