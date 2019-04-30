Sea Dogs Game Notes April 30th at Hartford

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Dedgar Jimenez (0-1, 8.38 ERA)

Hartford: RHP Rico Garcia (1-0, 2.50)

NEWS AND NOTES

LOOKING FOR THREE: The Portland Sea Dogs look for their first 3-game winning streak of the season, taking on the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) in the middle game of the series on Tuesday night from Dunkin' Donuts Park...Portland is 3-1 on the trip, and with a win, tonight, take their third straight road series...Lefty Dedgar Jimenez makes his second straight start against Rico Garcia...The trip finale is tomorrow morning at 10:35 AM.

THEY OVERCAME A FIVE-SPOT: Hartford led 5-2 after one inning, but Portland rallied back and took the opener, 7-6, Monday night...In the sixth inning, Brett Netzer tied the game with a single and Bobby Dalbec nailed a two-out, game-winning single...Matt Kent (1-1) pitched a career-high (as a reliever) 5.1 innings on three hits and one run to earn the win...Andrew Schwaab escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the ninth to earn his first save in the Red Sox system.

