Sea Dogs Game Notes September 1st vs. New Hampshire

September 1, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Matthew Gorst (2-6, 4.34)

New Hampshire: RHP Yennsy Diaz (10-9, 3.87)

NEWS AND NOTES

IF YOU BUILD IT, HE WILL COME: The Portland Sea Dogs host their annual Field of Dreams Game, taking on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) in game three of the series...Portland has won three straight games and can finish the second half at over .500 with wins to close out the season...RHP Matthew Gorst is making his second straight start and his 31st appearance of the year...LHP Daniel McGrath was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket earlier today.

OH MATA NIGHT: RHP Bryan Mata (W, 4-6) set new career-highs with 7.0 IP and nine strikeouts, leading the Sea Dogs to a 2-0 win...1B Tommy Joseph knocked in the first run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning...In the second, 3B Nick Lovullo provided an RBI single...Mata's lone hit was a single to start the game by 2B Logan Warmoth...RHP Durbin Feltman earned the save with two innings of work...RHP Joey Murray (L, 2-4) took the loss, working seven innings on three hits and two runs.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 1, 2019

Sea Dogs Game Notes September 1st vs. New Hampshire - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.