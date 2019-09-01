Yard Goats Blast Two Homers in 3-2 Win

Binghamton, NY - Outfielder Mylz Jones cranked a two out solo home run to snap a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning leading the Hartford Yard Goats past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by the score of 3-2 on Sunday evening at NYSEG Stadium in Binghamton, New York. Ashton Goudeau pitched six innings and surrendered a pair of unearned runs, reliever Tate Scioneaux worked a scoreless inning for the win, and Scott Griggs recorded the final four outs for his 16th save. The Yard Goats also got a home run from Alan Trejo. The win improved Hartford's overall record to 73-65.

The Yard Goats took a 1-0 lead on Alan Trejo's solo home run in the fourth inning off Binghamton starter Luc Rennie. The two out blast was his 15th of the season. The Rumble Ponies tied the game with a sacrifice fly by Edgardo Fermin in the bottom of the fifth.

Binghamton grabbed a 2-1 lead on a sacrifice fly by David Thompson in the sixth inning, scoring Quinn Brodey who led off the frame with a double. The Yard Goats tied the game in the seventh as Scott Burcham cracked a two out double and then scored from second base on a wild pitch by Rennie.

Hartford broke the 2-2 tie in the eighth inning. Mylz Jones smashed a two out solo homer off reliever Yeiso Campos to put Hartford ahead 3-2. Reliever Scott Griggs got Luis Carpio to ground out with the bases loaded in the eighth and worked around a walk in the ninth to record the save.

The Yard Goats play the final game of the 2019 season tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 PM in Binghamton, New York. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and 100.9 FM and streamed on newsradio.1410.com and MiLB.com.

September 1, 2019

Final: Hartford Yard Goats 3, Binghamton Rumble Ponies 2

WP: Tate Scioneaux (5-2)

LP: Yeizo Campos (0-3)

SV: Scott Griggs (16)

T: 2:34

A: 3,713

Overall Record: 73-65

