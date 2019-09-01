'Dogs Drop 7-1 to New Hampshire in the Annual Field of Dreams

September 1, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine - Yennsy Diaz took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (31-40) beat the Sea Dogs (35-36) 7-1 in front of a sellout crowd on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

Diaz (W, 11-9) held the Sea Dogs hitless until Brett Netzer hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Diaz worked seven one-hit innings and allowed just one run while walking two and tying a season-high with eight strikeouts.

New Hampshire blew the game open with a six-run fourth where they sent 10 men to the plate. Josh Palacios led off the inning with a solo homer off of Matthew Gorst. After New Hampshire loaded the bases, Brock Lundquist hit a three-run triple into the right field corner to make it a 4-0 game. Vinny Capra hit an RBI double and Nash Knight added an RBI single to extend the lead to 6-0.

Gorst (L, 2-7) was making a spot start and allowed three earned runs on three hits in 3+ innings while walking two and striking out a season-high six.

Lundquist homered off of Adam Lau in the sixth to make it a 7-0 lead at the time. Portland scored its lone run on its lone hit by Netzer in the seventh - the Sea Dogs had just three baserunners in the game.

Corey Copping worked a perfect eighth for New Hampshire. Dany Jimenez finished the game with a perfect ninth.

The regular season concludes on Monday afternoon with a 1:00 PM start from Hadlock Field. Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 12:45 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

Tickets for the 2019 finale are available at 207-879-9500 or seadogs.com. Book your nine-inning vacation today!

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.