Sanchez, Senators Blank Curve on Sunday

September 1, 2019





HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Altoona Curve were shut out, 3-0, by the Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field on Sunday.

The Senators' (75-63, 33-35) starting pitcher, Mario Sanchez (Win, 10-5), did not allow a hit to the Curve (69-70, 33-38) over seven innings. He struck out a season-best 10 hitters and faced the minimum after he walked the first batter in the game.

Sanchez walked Chris Sharpe with one out in the fifth to break a string of 13 straight batters retired. Catcher Tres Barrera threw out Sharpe tying to steal second base and Sanchez sat down his last seven.

Pedro Vasquez (Loss, 8-5) shouldered the losing decision in his final start of the year but held the Senators to one run over seven frames. He struck out four, walked three and held Harrisburg to four hits. With his 11th quality start of the season, Vasquez lowered his season ERA to 2.71 with Altoona.

The Senators posted the first run of the game on an RBI single from David Masters in the bottom of the fifth. That made Vasquez pay for a lead-off walk to Rhett Wiseman and a wild pitch.

In the eighth inning, Altoona's Bligh Madris broke up the no-hitter on the first pitch from reliever Andrew Lee. Two batters later, Adrian Valerio singled up the middle with two outs to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Harrisburg brought in Andrew Istler (Save, 2) for the final out of the eighth and closed out a scoreless ninth to end the shutout victory for Harrisburg.

The Senators tacked on two unearned runs in the eighth inning against Curve reliever Nick Mears. Mears sandwiched the first two outs of the inning around a single and stolen base by Dante Bichette Jr, but a two-out error on a missed catch by the pitcher extended the inning. Barrera hit a two-out pitch to left in front of Sharpe, who gave the sinking line drive a diving try but could not hold on to score two runs for Harrisburg.

The season finale for the Curve will start at noon on Monday with the Curve giving the Labor Day start to left-hander Sean Brady (5-12, 4.32). Harrisburg will turn to right-hander Kevin McGowan (1-3, 5.06).

