Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup vs. Altoona

Harrisburg Senators (32-35) vs. Altoona Curve (33-37)

Game 138 - 2nd Half Game 68 - Sunday, September 1 at 1:00 p.m.

FNB Field - Harrisburg, PA

RH Mario Sanchez (9-5, 3.04) vs. RH Pedro Vasquez (8-4, 2.79)

Today's Starting Lineup:

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Luis Garcia, SS

Dante Bichette, Jr. 1B

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Nick Banks, LF

Tres Barrera, C

Rhett Wiseman, RF

David Masters, 2B

Mario Sanchez, P

LAST GAME

The Senators exploded for 11 runs in the seventh inning to rally past Altoona 14-7 Saturday night at FNB Field. The 11 runs equaled a franchise record for most runs in an inning. The 11-run inning was capped on a grand slam by Andrew Stevenson. Altoona led 5-1 at one point in the game before the Senators came back. Six Senators combined for their 13 hits and five different Senators scored at least two runs.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game three of their season ending four-game series today at FNB Field. Harrisburg is 7-4 in their past 11 home games.

Harrisburg is 5-5 in their past 10 games. The Senators finished the regular season 32-37 on the road and enter today 42-26 at home.

ABOUT THE ALTOONA CURVE

The Curve are the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. They play their home games at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, PA. The franchise was born in 1999. They've been an affiliate of the Pirates since 1999. They've won two E.L. Championships (2004 & 2017)

Altoona is 5-5 in their past 10 games. They finished the season 39-32 at home. They're 30-37 on the road.

MONTHLY PROGRESS

August 14-15, .248, 16 HR, 131 Runs (4.5 rpg) and a 3.92 ERA.

July 15-12, .245, 14 HR, 121 Runs (4.5 rpg) and a 3.52 ERA.

June 11-16, .243, 12 HR, 97 Runs (3.6 rpg) and a 3.21 ERA.

May 13-16, .224, 17 HR, 103 Runs (3.5 rpg) and a 4.03 ERA.

April 21-4, .250, 28 HR, 110 Runs (4.4 rpg) and a 2.66 ERA. (Best April in Senators history)

PLAYOFF RACE

Bowie leads Erie by one game and Bowie holds the tiebreaker. With Bowie holding the tiebreaker, Erie must finish a game ahead of Bowie. The remaining schedule for the two teams:

Sun Mon W L GB Magic #

Bowie @Richmond 6:05 1:05 46 24 - - 1 (Bowie W + Erie L)

Erie @Akron 6:05 1:05 45 25 1.0 4 (Erie W + Bowie L)

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE (The Western Division Championship Series is best 3 out of 5)

Game 1 - Wednesday, September 4 at TBA & Time TBA

Game 2 - Thursday, September 5 at TBA & Time TBA

Game 3 - Friday, September 6 vs. TBA at 7 p.m.

Game 4 - Saturday, September 7 vs. TBA at 3 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 5 - Sunday, September 8 vs. TBA at 1:30 p.m. (if necessary)

