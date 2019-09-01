Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Notes

September 1, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (45-25, 2nd WEST, 1.0 GB 2nd Half) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (26-43, 6TH WEST, 19.5 GB 2nd Half)

RHP ALEX FAEDO (6-7, 4.01 ERA) VS. RHP DANNY SALAZAR (MLB REHAB)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 1 * 6:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

CANAL PARK * GAME #138 * ROAD GAME #68 * NIGHT GAME #97

Tonight, the SeaWolves look for their third straight win as they take on the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) in the third game of a four-game series at Canal Park. Last night, the SeaWolves used a four-RBI night from Isaac Paredes as they took down the RubberDucks 4-1. The win, coupled with a Bowie loss in extra innings to Richmond, kept the SeaWolves playoff hopes alive. The SeaWolves need to win the final two games of the series against Akron and the Baysox must lose their final two games against Richmond for Erie to claim the Western Division crown...Righty Alex Faedo returns from the Injured List to make his final start of the regular season tonight. Faedo has been sidelined since his last start on August 8 at Portland. He took a loss to the Sea Dogs allowing two runs on four hits in four innings of work. Faedo makes his third start against the RubberDucks. He has taken a pair of no-decisions in his previous two starts against Akron...Righty Danny Salazar takes the mound for Akron making a rehab start. Salazar last pitched on August 28 against Altoona allowing three runs on three hits with two walks and no strikeouts in 0.2 innings.

MONDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - CANAL PARK - 1:05 P.M.

TBD vs. LHP Adam Scott (4-5, 3.88 ERA)

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect, Kody Clemens is No. 17 and OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts seven Top 30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- Isaac Paredes set the franchise record for most consecutive multi-hit games (7) from July 27 - August 3

- Erie is now 30-18 in its past 47 games and 33 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- In 36 of their 51 games since the All-Star break, SeaWolves starters have gone 5.0+ IP.

- Tonight is the 18th of 19 meetings between Erie and Akron. Erie is 14-3 against the RubberDucks.

- Jose Azocar leads the EL with 144 hits and is second in the league with a .289 batting average. Azocar leads the SeaWolves with 42 multi-hit games.

- Isaac Paredes is third in the league with 134 hits and third in the league with a .283 batting average.

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .250 batting average. Akron is seventh in the league with a .239 average.

- Erie has hit the second-most home runs in the league (116).

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is tied second in the league with a 3.30 team ERA while Akron is fifth (3.49 ERA).

- Erie relievers have a 3.42 ERA (10th in the EL) while Akron is second in the league with a 2.88 ERA.

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .231 batting average which is second in the league.

- The SeaWolves are tied for the top defense in the league with a .981 fielding pct. Akron is tied for 10th with a .978 fielding pct.

- The SeaWolves are 9-4-1 in series following the All-Star break.

- The SeaWolves have struck over 1,200 hitters this season. They are only the fifth team since 1965 in the Eastern League to strike out 1,200 or more hitters in a single season.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.