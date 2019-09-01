Two Homers Lift Goats over Ponies

September 1, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 3-2 Sunday night in the second to last game of the season at NYSEG Stadium.

Mylz Jones gave the Yard Goats (36-35, 73-65) the lead as he drilled a solo home run deep to left field in the top of the eighth. It was his ninth long ball of the season.

It was one of two homers for the Goats as Alan Trejo gave them a 1-0 lead in the fourth with a solo blast, his 15th of the season.

The Rumble Ponies (31-43, 66-73) knotted the game at one in the fifth. Luis Carpio hit a leadoff single and advanced to third on a throwing error by Hartford starter Ashton Goudeau on a pickoff attempt. He came around to score on an Edgardo Fermin sacrifice fly to center.

One inning later, the Ponies took a 2-1 lead. Quinn Brodey hit a leadoff double into the left-centerfield gap. David Thompson brought him home with a sac fly to center.

The Yard Goats evened the game at two in the seventh. Scott Burcham hit a two-out double and came around to score on a wild pitch by Luc Rennie.

Rennie received a no-decision despite allowing just three hits and two runs over seven innings. Trevor Scioneaux (5-2) earned the win with one scoreless inning of relief. Yeizo Campos (0-3) suffered the loss as he gave up one run in two innings of work. Scott Griggs earned his 16th save of the year with 1.1 scoreless frames.

The Rumble Ponies and Yard Goats conclude the season Monday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 PM on CBS Sports Radio 1360 WYOS and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 12:50 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES: Quinn Brodey and Luis Carpio each smacked two hits and scored one run... The Ponies lost despite outhitting the Yard Goats 6-4 and Hartford committing the only two errors of the game... Nine of the 12 games between the Ponies and Goats have been decided by three or fewer runs.

