Rumble Ponies Game Notes #139: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (31-42, 66-72) vs. Hartford Yard Goats (35-35, 72-65) - 6:35 PM

September 1, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(31-42, 66-72), 6th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

HARTFORD YARD GOATS

(35-35, 72-65), 3rd Eastern Division

(Colorado Rockies)

Sunday - 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

RHP Luc Rennie (0-2, 6.06 ERA) vs. RHP Ashton Goudeau (3-3, 2.24 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Yard Goats play the third game of their four-game series to close out the season.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies defeated the Yard Goats 4-1 Saturday night. The Ponies scored two runs in the fourth inning. Jeremy Vasquez singled, and David Thompson smacked a double to put runners on second and third with one out. Mike Paez hit into a fielder's choice, and Vasquez came around to score on the throw home. Austin Bossart drove in a second Binghamton run with a sacrifice fly to right. Binghamton added two more in the seventh on an Edgardo Fermin RBI triple and Luis Carpio RBI single. Zach Lee earned the win as he threw seven scoreless innings.

LEE'S DOMINANT START: Zach Lee tossed seven scoreless innings to earn his fifth win with the Rumble Ponies. He retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced to go along with six strikeouts and only one walk. He also smacked his first hit of the season and finished 1-2. The Ponies are now 7-1 when he starts.

BACK-TO-BACK HOME WINS: With the win Saturday, the Rumble Ponies have won two straight games at home for the first time in over a month. They last won consecutive games at NYSEG Stadium July 25-27, when they won three straight against Bowie.

CARPIO SMACKS TWO HITS: Luis Carpio registered two hits and one RBI Saturday. He capped off the Ponies' seventh-inning rally with an RBI single. On Friday, Carpio had a two-out pinch-hit single in the eighth. The hit set up Dustin Houle's RBI single, which put the Ponies ahead 4-2.

VASQUEZ ABOARD THREE TIMES: Jeremy Vasquez reached base three times Saturday as he finished 2-3 with two singles, a walk and a run scored. He has reached base at least once in eight of his 10 games with Binghamton.

RENNIE'S NO-HIT DEBUT: In his first start at Double-A Luc Rennie threw five no-hit, shutout innings at Hartford on June 9. He struck out a season-high nine batters and issued just two walks. In three total starts with the Rumble Ponies, Rennie is 0-2 with a 6.06 ERA. The righty was added to the roster earlier today and is making his first start with the Ponies since June 26. He has also pitched for St. Lucie (A+) and is 7-8 with a 3.83 ERA in 22 games.

VIZCAINO'S HOT AUGUST: Vance Vizcaino capped off the month of August with a solo home run Saturday. He hit .306 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the course of the month. Two of his long balls have come in the last three games.

COMING UP: The Ponies and Yard Goats play the final game of the season Monday at 1:05 PM.

