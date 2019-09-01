Sanchez Allows No Hits through Seven as Senators Cruise to 3-0 Victory

On Sunday afternoon at FNB Field, the Senators shut out Altoona 3-0 in front of 3,488 fans. Mario Sanchez started and tossed seven no-hit innings before leaving the game. He struck out 10 and walked two. The Sens scored the only run they'd need in the fifth on an RBI single by David Masters. Tres Barrera gave them breathing room with a two-run single in the eighth.

On Capitol Hill

Mario Sanchez tossed seven no-hit innings while striking 10. The 10 strikeouts equal a career high. He walked two in the game.

Andrew Lee followed and allowed Altoona's and left with two on and two out in the eighth inning. He allowed two hits and struck out a batter.

Andrew Istler inherited a two on and two out jam in the eighth and struck out pinch-hitter Bralin Jackson. He then finished the game earning his second save with the Sens.

With the Gavel

David Masters drove in the first Sens run with a single in the fifth. He also singled in the seventh.

Ian Sagdal doubled in the sixth, his 31st double this season.

Tres Barrera singled in two runs in the eighth inning, giving the Sens breathing room in the ninth.

Filibusters

- With the win the Senators win the series with Altoona. They finish the season 22-18-2 in the 42 series they played.

- Monday the Senators are looking for their eighth series sweep this season.

- Bowie and Erie both play at 6:05 p.m. with Bowie either needing a win or an Erie loss to clinch the second half Western Division title.

- Moves before the game included Andrew Stevenson and Adrian Sanchez being recalled by the Nationals and Austin Voth reinstated from the IL and activated by the Nationals. Spencer Kieboom added to the Sens roster after he was previously optioned to Harrisburg.

On Deck

The Senators play the final game of the regular season against the Altoona Curve at FNB Field Monday at noon. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 11:53 a.m.

