Sea Dogs Game Notes July 26th vs. Harrisburg

July 26, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Matthew Kent (4-3, 2.95)

Harrisburg: RHP Kyle McGowin (0-0, 0.00)

NEWS AND NOTES

SERIES CONTINUES ON FRIDAY: The Portland Sea Dogs and Harrisburg Senators (Nationals affiliate) continue their four-game series on Friday night at Hadlock Field...Portland is 2-2 on the homestand, taking two of three from the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) on July 23-24...Lefty Matthew Kent makes his second straight start against the Senators...The 'Dogs are playing 16 straight games against the Western Division.

EXTRA FRAMES ON THURSDAY: C Tres Barrera delivered a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give the Senators a 1-0 win in the series opener...LHP Jordan Mills (3-1) worked 1.2 innings to earn the win...RHP Aaron Barrett retired SS C.J. Chatham to end the game and record his 22nd save...Harrisburg had just two hits, both in the fourth inning off LHP Daniel McGrath (8 IP)...LF Luke Tendler went 2-for-3 to lead the 'Dogs.

