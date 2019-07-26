Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup at Portland

Harrisburg Senators (15-18) vs. Portland Sea Dogs (16-19)

Game 104 - 2nd Half Game 34 - Friday, July 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Hadlock Field - Portland, ME

RH Kyle McGowin (0-0, 0.00) vs. LH Matthew Kent (4-3, 2.95)

Tonight's Senators Starting Lineup:

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Luis Garcia, 2B

Adrian Sanchez, 3B

Dante Bichette, Jr., 1B

Ian Sagdal, DH

Spencer Kieboom, C

Nick Banks, LF

Hunter Jones, RF

Luis Sardinas, SS

LAST GAME

The Senators defeated Portland 1-0 in 10 innings Friday night at Hadlock Field. The winning run scored for Harrisburg in the 10th without the benefit of a hit. Adrian Sanchez started as the free runner, he moved to third on a ground out and scored on a sac fly off the bat of Tres Barrera. Portland had their free runner thrown out at home with one out in the 10th. Both of Harrisburg's hits in the game came in the fourth inning. The Sens had just three base runners in the game but still managed to win.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Portland Sea Dogs play game two of a four-game series tonight at Hadlock Field. The teams split a four-game series at FNB Field last week. The Sens lead the season series 3-2.

Harrisburg is 7-3 in their past 10 games. Overall this season they're 57-46 which would put them one game behind Erie and in second place in the Western Division.

FILLIBUSTERS

The Sens are in a stretch of 14 straight games against AL opponents.

The current five-game winning streak is their longest streak since winning five straight 4/15-4/23.

Last night was the Sens second 1-0 win this season.

Adrian Sanchez went 0-for-4 which snapped his 15-game hitting streak.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT: PORTLAND SEA DOGS

The Dogs are the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. They play their home games at Hadlock Field in Portland, ME. They're first year in the Eastern League was 1994. They've been an affiliate of the Red Sox since 2003. They won their lone Eastern League Championship in 2006.

They're 43-59 this season. In July they're 13-11, hitting .243, 14 HR, 104 Runs and a 2.89 ERA.

UP NEXT

After an off day Monday, the Senators begin a six-game homestand Tuesday night with the first of three games against Akron. Richmond follows Akron to FNB Field for a three-game weekend series.

MONTHLY PROGRESS

July 12-10, .239, 10 HR 99 Runs and a 3.73 ERA. June 11-16, .243 12 HR 97 Runs and a 3.21 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17 HR 103 Runs and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28 HR 110 Runs and a 2.66 ERA.

ROSTER INFORMATION

Harrisburg has used 50 players this season. Of the 24 active players, there are 15 that were originally drafted or signed by the Nats, 10 AA rookies, 8 players with big league experience and 19 that were in the Nats organization last year.

LATEST TRANSACTION(S)

7/26 - RHP Kyle McGowin optioned to Harrisburg from Washington. OF Rafael Bautista placed on the IL and OF Rhett Wiseman activated from the IL.

