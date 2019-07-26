Erie SeaWolves vs. Trenton Thunder - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (26-9, 2ND WEST, 0.5 GB 2nd Half) VS. TRENTON THUNDER (16-20, 4TH EAST, 6.0 GB 2nd Half)

RHP CASEY MIZE (6-0, 2.05 ERA) VS. RHP NICK NELSON (4-2, 3.11 ERA)

FRIDAY, JULY 26 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #102 * HOME GAME #53 * NIGHT GAME #75

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves go for a sixth straight win as they continue a six-game series against the Trenton Thunder at UPMC Park. Last night, the SeaWolves swept their second doubleheader in the past three days by walking off 9-8 in game one and out dueling the Thunder, 5-1, in game two. Casey Mize goes for Erie and is making his second Double-A start since returning from right shoulder inflammation on July 10. In his first outing back on July 21 at Richmond, Mize surrendered a career-high six runs (five earned) in a career-low 0.2 innings. In two starts versus the Flying Squirrels this season, Mize has allowed nine earned runs in 6.1 innings. Against the rest of the Eastern League, the righty has allowed just two earned runs in 44.1 IP (0.41 ERA). Nick Nelson takes the mound for Trenton and has won two of his past three starts. His last time out on July 21 versus Hartford, the right-hander hurled five shutout innings and struck out five. In his lone start against Erie this season, Nelson took a loss on June 13 at ARM & HAMMER Park after allowing three earned runs in 4.1 innings. The 23 year old was a fourth-round pick by New York in 2016 out of Gulf Coast CC (FL).

Sat., July 27 vs. Trenton 7:05 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (5-6, 3.82 ERA) vs. TBD

Sun., July 28 vs. Trenton 1:35 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (7-4, 2.82 ERA) vs. RHP Rony Garcia (2-9, 4.63 ERA)

Mon., July 29 vs. Trenton 12:05 p.m. RHP Kyle Funkhouser (2-1, 2.04 ERA) vs. RHP Brian Keller (1-1, 2.43 ERA)

Tue., July 30 at Binghamton 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 14 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts nine Top-30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No.1 SP prospect in all of MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Kyle Funkhouser is slotted No. 10, Logan Shore is No. 15, Tarik Skubal ranks No. 17, Anthony Castro is No. 21, Zac Houston ranks No. 24, and Sandy Baez (IL) is No. 26

- Erie is now 12-2 in their past 14 games and eight victories have been by three runs or fewer

- Erie has slugged a league-best 21 home runs since the All-Star break

- In 13 of their first 17 games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ IP and have struck out a league-best 103

- During their first meeting at UPMC Park (April 5-7), the SeaWolves outscored the Thunder 29-9 and took two of three

- Tonight is the 11th of 14 meetings in 2019 (seven at UPMC park - April 4-7 & July 27-29... seven at Arm & Hammer Park - April 26-28 & June 7-9)

- The SeaWolves +72 run differential is first in the EL (+50 in second half) and Trenton's -11 is eighth (-26 in second half)

- Erie is tied for first in the Eastern League with a .249 batting average while Trenton is sixth at .241

- The 'Wolves are now tied for second in home runs (82) and the Thunder are sixth (74)

- Erie has struck out 808 times (fourth-fewest in the EL) while Trenton has gone down on strikes 877 times (fifth-most)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is third in team ERA (3.34) while the Thunder staff ranks ninth (3.70)

- Erie relievers have a 3.47 ERA (10th in the EL) and Trenton has a 3.12 ERA (fourth)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .232 batting average which third-best in the league

- Erie defense is tied for second in fielding percentage (.981) while Trenton is second-to-last in the league (.977)

- The SeaWolves went 5-6 vs. the Thunder in 2018 and 2-6 at UPMC Park

