Rumble Ponies Game Notes#102: Rumble Ponies (18-19, 53-48) vs. Bowie Baysox (26-8, 56-46) - 7:05PM

July 26, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(18-19, 53-48), 2nd Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

BOWIE BAYSOX

(26-8, 56-46), 1st Western Division

(Baltimore Orioles)

Friday - 7:05 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

RHP Harol Gonzalez (5-4, 3.39 ERA) vs. LHP Alex Wells (8-1, 1.83 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Bowie Baysox continue their four-game series at NYSEG Stadium.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies beat the Baysox 3-2 in 11 innings on a Quinn Brodey walk-off sacrifice fly that scored Andres Gimenez. Bowie struck first on a Carlos Perez solo homer in the second. The Ponies tied the game in the fourth on Gavin Cecchini sac fly and took the lead on an Ali Sanchez RBI single. The Baysox evened the score on a Yusniel Diaz RBI single with two out in the eighth. Kevin Smith received a no-decision. He allowed one run on two hits and struck out eight.

PONIES WIN FIRST EXTRA-INNING HOME GAME: Thursday's contest was the first extra-inning game at NYSEG Stadium this season. The Ponies are now 8-4 in extra-inning contests.

ZANGHI DAZZLES: RHP Joe Zanghi (3-2) earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief on 22 pitches. He retired nine of the 10 batters he faced. The three innings of work is tied for his longest outing of the year. He also pitched three innings against Erie on April 20.

KRIZAN MAKES GAME-SAVING THROW HOME: Jason Krizan made an inning-ending throw home from left field in the top of the 11th inning Thursday to end Bowie's scoring threat. He is the reigning EL Player of the Week.

BOWIE'S LIGHTS OUT PITCHING: Tonight's starter, Alex Wells, leads the Eastern League in ERA at 1.83. He has held opponents to a .216 batting average, which is third best in the league. Wells' eight wins is tied for third most in the EL, along with five other pitchers. The Baysox also hold the second and third spots on the ERA leaderboard. Last night's starter Zac Lowther ranks second, and Sunday's Bruce Zimmermann is third.

BOWIE'S DIAZ REACHES 50 RBI: With his RBI single in the eighth Thursday, Yusniel Diaz drove in his 50th run of the season. He ranks tied for fourth in the league. Binghamton's Patrick Mazeika is third with 53 RBI.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES: The Ponies and Baysox went a combined 3-25 with runners in scoring position and stranded 22 baserunners Wednesday night. Binghamton went 1-13 with RISP and left 12 aboard. Bowie hit 2-12 with RISP and had 10 left on base.

THOMPSON STAYS HOT: David Thompson doubled in the fourth inning Thursday and has recorded a hit in eight of the last nine game. He is 11-35 (.314) and has 11 runs scored, nine RBI and four homers in that stretch.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies and the Baysox continue their four-game series Saturday night. First pitch is slated for 6:35PM.

