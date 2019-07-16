Sea Dogs Game Notes July 16th at New Hampshire

July 16, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: RHP Konner Wade (1-3, 3.69)

New Hampshire: RHP Hector Perez (5-3, 5.34)

NEWS AND NOTES

'DOGS AND 'CATS BATTLE AGAIN: The Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) continue their three-game series on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium...Portland has lost three straight games in Manchester, and seven of their last eight since a six-game winning streak from July 1-5...Right-hander Konner Wade is taking the spot of LHP Matthew Kent, who was promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket earlier today.

THE EIGHTH INNING SOLVED IT: CF Forrest Wall hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning off RHP Durbin Feltman (2-3), giving New Hampshire a 2-0 win in the series opener...Portland had just three hits, receiving two singles from 1B Joey Curletta and a single from RF Luke Tendler...LHP Daniel McGrath tossed seven scoreless frames on only four hits, two walks, and five strikeouts...RHP Dany Jimenez (2-1) worked two scoreless and fanned four to earn the win.

