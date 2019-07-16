Movie Night at Canal Park July 27 - "The Secret Life of Pets"

(Akron, OH) July 16, 2019 - The Akron RubberDucks announced today that the hit animated movie "The Secret Life of Pets" will be the first Movie Night at Canal Park of 2019 at 7 p.m. on Sat., July 27.

"We are excited to have another opportunity to bring affordable, family fun to Canal Park, even while the team is on a road trip. This is the seventh year for our Movie Nights at Canal Park, and they have proved to be a perfect way for families to spend time together and create an experience they will never forget," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander.

The film is presented by FirstEnergy and a portion of the proceeds benefit One of a Kind Pets.

Tickets are $5 and all-you-can-eat picnic tickets are $25 (includes the movie). They are available at akronrubberducks.com, by calling 330-253-5151, or by visiting the Canal Park Box Office (M-F 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

Children ages 3 and under enter for free. Gates will open at 6 p.m., and families will have the opportunity to play and relax on blankets in the outfield grass of Canal Park before the film is screened on the 26' x 68' HD video board, one of the largest in Minor League Baseball. There will be concessions stands and restrooms open, however, no outside food or beverages are permitted in the ballpark and no chairs or strollers are permitted on the playing field.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2019 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 23rd since moving to Akron's Canal Park. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at www.akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page www.facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

